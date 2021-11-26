The Professional League tournament and entry to the international cups are defined

The Professional League is in the definition stage and River plate was one step away from consecration after the defeat of Cordoba workshops, before Gymnastics in La Plata. With the title that this Thursday the team led by Marcelo gallardo, which will be the first in a local league for him Doll, the classifications for the Copa Libertadores de América and the Sudamericana remain to be defined.

In relation to the quotas for the international tournaments of 2022, Independiente achieved an important victory at home against Boca Juniors, who could not get on the podium of the annual table. With these three points, the Red It is affirmed in the South American Cup area, but at the same time it is excited to reach a position in the Copa Libertadores since it was located six units of Talleres de Córdoba. The Xeneize, meanwhile, continues two from the T, but with Estudiantes and Lanús stalking it.

What does the Millionaire need to celebrate? With adding against Racing in the stadium Monumental, will be crowned champion and this will be good news for several since the cast of the Doll He also leads the annual table and therefore will release a quota for the Libertadores, a passage that he will get with the obtaining of the league, something that would be a fact tonight.

The team in charge of Gallardo comes with a streak of 12 victories in the last 14 days and adds an undefeated of 15 games. With that summation of points, Núñez’s club reached the top of the championship and also moved away from its main escort -until this date because Defense and Justice have now joined- since Talleres in its last nine games suffered four falls (one of them against River Plate) and two draws. This irregularity left him far behind the team led by Alexander Medina.

THE RIVER FIXTURE

• Thursday 11/25: Racing (Mon – 21:30)

• Sunday 11/28: Rosario Central (Fri – 17:00)

• Day and time to be confirmed: Defense and Justice (L)

• Day and time to be confirmed: Atlético Tucumán (F)

WORKSHOP FIXTURE

• Saturday 11/27: Aldosivi (Mon – 17:00)

• Day and time to be confirmed: Sarmiento de Junín (V)

• Day and time to be confirmed: Independent (L)

INTERNATIONAL CUPS

Liberators

River Plate has already secured its pass to the main continental competition by being first in the annual table, but if it wins the title, as indicated, it will free up a quota. This Wednesday, the one who secured his ticket was Velez Sarsfield, which on this date beat Argentinos Juniors at Liniers.

The first three of the annual table will get their ticket to the Libertadores. With the exception of River Plate (70 points) and Vélez (69), Talleres (60) and Boca Juniors (58) would be entering today, despite their loss to Independiente.

The Xeneize has two points less than Colon of Santa Fe, which has already achieved its place by winning the Professional League Cup. But he can’t fall asleep as it stalks him Students (57), Lanús (55) and Independent (54) they do not lose hope. The same as Defense and Justice (52) after thrashing Atlético Tucumán.

It must be remembered that Boca Juniors has another chance: they will play the final of the Argentine Cup, a tournament that will provide a ticket for the champion. The blue and gold cast await the winner of Talleres-Godoy Cruz, who will play on Wednesday, December 1 in San Luis. The final will be a week later in Santiago del Estero.

It should be remembered that the annual table is made up of the 13 matches of the regular phase of the Professional League Cup and the 25 of this championship.

South American

Although they are struggling to access the Libertadores, for now, Estudiantes (57 points), Independiente (54), Lanús (54) and Defensa y Justicia (52) are the ones who are inside the Sudamericana. They are joined by Banfield and Boca Juniors for being the finalists of the Diego Armando Maradona Cup (which was defined in January), but the goal of Xeneize is to get to the Libertadores.

Behind they dream of a place in the second tournament in the region, Gimnasia (49), Racing (47), Argentinos (45), Huracán (45) and Rosario Central (45).

Although in this race to reach the South American tournaments, nothing should be considered closed since there are three dates of the Professional League remaining and there are nine points at stake.

ANNUAL TABLE

1- River Plate 70 (already classified)

2- Vélez 69 (already classified)

3- Workshops 60

4- Colon 60 (already classified)

5- Boca Juniors 58

6- Students (LP) 57

7- Lanús 55

8- Independent 54

9- Def and Justice 52

10- Gymnastics (LP) 49

11- Rosario Central 48

12- Racing Club 47

13 – Union 47

13- Argentinos Juniors 45

14- Hurricane 45

* Qualified for the Copa Libertadores

* Qualified for the Copa Sudamericana

* Colón is already classified to the Libertadores for being champion of the League Cup

THE GAMES OF THE DATE 22

Gymnastics 5-2 Workshops

Hurricane 1-0 Patronage

Aldosivi 2-0 San Lorenzo

Velez 2-0 Argentinos Juniors

Godoy Cruz 1-3 Students

Newell’s 1-0 Central Córdoba (SE)

Sarmiento (J) 0-0 Banfield

Athletic Tucuman 0-4 Defense and Justice

Independent 1-0 Boca Juniors

Arsenal 0-1 Union

Colon 1-3 Rosario Central

Lanús 3-3 Platense

KEEP READING:

They confirmed the venue, day and time for the final of the Argentine Cup between Boca and the winner of Talleres-Godoy Cruz

Defense and Justice beat Atlético 4-0 in Tucumán and achieved their fifth win in a row in the Professional League