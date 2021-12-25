The rise in interest rates is a way to attract investors to countries that they do not trust at all, either because they have had depreciations in their currencies or inflation that have gotten out of control. In a scenario in which the central banks of developed countries begin to raise rates, the difference with respect to the rates of emerging countries has to be greater to reduce capital flight.

“Banxico is going to continue raising rates so as not to lose credibility,” says Jorge Marmolejo, portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton. “The logic to keep raising interest rates is not to lose credibility in de-anchoring long-term expectations.”

Among the factors that foreign investors also observe are the income and savings that the country has to cover the financial debt, as well as the level of indebtedness.

At the moment, these factors play in favor of Mexico, which still maintains investment grade, unlike Brazil or Russia. However, with pressure from the Fed, the latest decisions in local politics and the stagnation in Mexico’s economic growth, nervousness among investors begins to rise and, therefore, bets on the Mexican peso through income instruments Fixed might not be that attractive.

A reflection of this nervousness is observed when comparing the average volatility of the Mexican currency with the Brazilian real, a currency from another emerging country. In six months, the differential in the volatility index with respect to the dollar, produced by the Volatility and Risk Institute research center, has closed at a minimum of almost two percentage points. So far, the average volatility of the peso stands at 8.7%, still below the Brazilian real (10.6%) or the South African rand (12.3%), according to data from the V-Lab, a unit of said research center.

For Marmolejo, the attractiveness among foreign investors for Mexican bonds will be lost if the “consistent deterioration” continues without investing in productive projects that support long-term growth. “Today we are doing quite badly, not only in debt, but also in equities,” he adds.

Faced with this scenario, in 2022 all eyes will be on Banco de México, when for the first time Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, who will take the seat of governor, will issue her first vote and position on economic policy.