The industry, Guillermo mentions, is inclusive for any profile. “It requires all kinds of roles and many times it is not necessary for them to arrive with a curriculum focused on video games, they may have different backgrounds, but that is something that has not been understood,” he points out.

However, studies focused on this industry have mentioned that there are specific skills that everyone must master to enter, such as knowing how to speak English, teamwork and creative problem solving.

Likewise, Vizcaíno highlights that although there are job opportunities in Mexico for those who want to make video games, those interested should be aware that it is a developing industry and, therefore, they may not have a good economic remuneration at the beginning.

Mexico’s place in the video game industry

For Vizcaíno, who is part of the Mexican video game industry, the country is at the point of childhood and little by little the environment has changed for the better. “The stage in diapers is over, we are no longer completely rookies, but there is still a long way to go,” she specifies.