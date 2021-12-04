Twitter this week announced the closure of 3,465 accounts on its platform that are backed by governments. It is not the first time that this social network takes such a measure and what we are going to see is what purpose these accounts seek and how these social networks serve various governments of the world to support certain decisions or speeches.

In the case known this week, the accounts canceled by Twitter were attributed to the governments of China, Mexico, Russia, Tanzania, Uganda and Venezuela. According to information provided by TwitterEach government pursued different objectives with these accounts that supported their initiatives through the social network.

This is nothing new. Since in 2018 Twitter began to make these figures public, what they call a large number of “manipulation campaigns” attributed to 17 country governments have been closed, which span more than 200 million Tweets and nine terabytes of media.

Curiously, it has never eliminated accounts from the United States government (although on several occasions social networks conditioned the political life of the country in a considerable way, as has already been officially verified), but it has from Spain, on two occasions: once related to the previous government of the Popular Party (Facebook and Instagram also made the same decision after verifying that the PP had accounts created to manipulate public opinion) and on another occasion with the government of Catalonia on idependentist intentions.

“In most cases, accounts were suspended for various violations of our spam policy and rig manipulation“is what they have argued from Twitter.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD VIDEOS from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok on your MOBILE

The goal of “manipulation campaigns”





In the case of Mexico, Twitter this week removed 276 inauthentic accounts that mainly shared content in support of government initiatives related to public health and political parties.

As for Venezuela, there were at least 277 accounts that amplified accounts, hashtags and topics in support of the government and “its official narratives”, although Twitter has not specified more about this. Many of the people behind this abuse had authorized to an application, “Twitter Patria”, to access your accounts and timelines. This application has also been suspended.

The case of China could be more dangerous. The government of the country had more than 2,000 Twitter accounts (which have been closed) in which they amplify the narratives of the Chinese Communist Party related to the treatment of the Uighur population in Xinjiang.

It is serious if we take into account all the information that shows the enormous repression exercised by the authorities against this minority ethnic group, against which artificial intelligence is used or has been used to distinguish them from the rest. And it seems that Twitter profiles validated this in the face of public opinion. And this may remind us of how the Myanmar authorities managed to justify a genocide against a part of the population, the Rohingya, using Facebook to validate their speech to society.

The fact is that it is not the same for a government to promote its decisions and political decisions in its official account, because the followers know what they are exposed to, to have accounts created on behalf of others to promote and validate what that government considers correct or to validate his speech and his propaganda.