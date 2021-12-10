With more and more people trying to find a autonomy and speed right of electric scooters, the factories that develop them have multiplied, and others, meanwhile, are joining the market in an astonishing way and in a great sense. This means, in the best way, that users who choose to address them at this point are with hundreds of settings to choose from; from cheap and low-cost scooters to high-performance scooters, through those with more autonomy or greater powers.

What to keep in mind

In this way, the user of electric scooters takes into account that their autonomy requires a somewhat more complex answer than a simple number. The autonomy calculation of any car, also of this type of vehicle, responds to a very simple formula that is given by the amount of energy we have, the speed at which we travel and the energy consumption of the vehicle. That’s where batteries come in.

Given this, it must be borne in mind that the batteries larger ones usually have more capacity, which is expressed in units of watt hours (Wh), and makes it possible for the electric scooter to travel longer distances. Despite this, there are two important factors when it comes to large batteries for electric scooters.

First, they increase the weight and size of the device, a detail that ends up making it less portable. And secondly, the battery is one of the most expensive parts of this type of personal mobility vehicle (PMV), which means that the higher the capacity, the higher the cost of the electric scooter.

This capacity that we mentioned is measured in watt-hours (Wh), which is calculated by multiplying the voltage by the amp-hours (Ah), numbers that must appear in the specifications of the scooter (or in the battery itself). Thus, a typical scooter will have a capacity of about 250 watt-hours, while larger scooters can have capacities of almost 3,000.

What does it depend on

Also, and directly from the battery, over time you are end up conserving less charge. And if they have to do with lithium-ion batteries, even more so. Or what is the same; A fully charged one year old scooter conserves less energy than a fully charged new scooter.

This means that it is reasonable to expect autonomy to decrease over time. Anyway, it is necessary to indicate that the battery life and autonomy will also be seen affected by other uses, beyond the general range that manufacturers usually indicate, regardless of their brand or model. For this reason it is important that you take them into account when you are driving.

Thus, achieving optimal range depends on a number of variables, such as the weight of the scooter, the weight of the rider, the terrain, the average speed, the size of the battery, the size of the motor and the efficiency of the motor. Manufacturers of electric scooters calculate autonomy using a few basic assumptions That doesn’t necessarily apply to many drivers, such as a weight of around 165 pounds (75 kg), an average travel speed of about 15-18 km / h, little or no wind, and dry, flat terrain.

What are their levels of autonomy

As we have said, the autonomy of electric scooters is an important factor that can tip a purchase decision towards one or the other model. In fact, hers the distance depends that can be traversed on a single charge. And if we move through large cities, it is an aspect that becomes even more important.

Nowadays there are many people who also use these VMPs to go from the city to nearby towns due to their low maintenance and enormous cost effectiveness instead of using a car. Today, the most common is to find scooters with batteries that are around 8,000 mAh.

What usually translates into a average range of 20 kilometers. With a battery of about 12,000 mAh, this extends over 40 kilometers, while the most performance scooters raise the battery to 24,000 mAh for a range of around 60 kilometers. Although the duration of the batteries will depend a lot on the power of the engine.

Along these lines, we have to say that any vehicle can be categorized in different ways. Either because of its weight, body type, number of wheels, if you have a seat and more. It is for this reason that we can still find vehicles with figures that exceed 30 or 40 kilometers … while others do not reach 12.

Light scooters

The light ones are the VMP that we can find in our streets on a daily basis. The most popular and numerous electric scooters would be included here. They are devices with an electric motor that have a speed 25 km / h maximum. In turn, this classification includes vehicles such as electric unicycles, electric scooters or segways.

In addition, they also enter the type B scooter, since they can reach 30 kilometers per hour. All personal mobility vehicles must have identification and a certificate from the European Union. As we have mentioned from time to time, these vehicles they cannot circulate on the sidewalk; they must do it on the streets that have a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour. And they cannot circulate at more than 25 kilometers per hour under any circumstances.

In general, they have a route that goes from 6 to 10 kilometers (in the case of segment A); 22 km (segment B); Come in 22 and 28 km (segment B2); between 40 and 50 km (segment C); and those of the Premium segment, considered this way due to their higher speeds and autonomy on their scooters of more than 60 km.

Scooters

Accompanying what are the most popular and most popular electric scooters, the light ones, are also scooters, a type of electrified scooter that is one step ahead of the first. In their case, they are also presented with even higher powers and batteries, even, than the Premium ones.

In fact, in the market we can see vehicles of this type that offer us the possibility of traveling distances of more than 100 km. Thus, we can differentiate them because they have a more robust presence and are enshrined with greater speed, which is limited in the duration of its battery, which is reduced to 3 hours in constant speed.

Hoverboards and Segways

Also known as electric scooters two-wheeled, Hoverboards are the ones that follow the previous ones, although with less autonomy and powers. Instead, they began their journey as an alternative to urban transport, but currently the use that is usually given is as a use of shorter distances.

Hence, it is usual that with just two hours they are able to provide to travel between 20 and 25 km at a maximum speed of 15 km / h. They are not a bad option, far from it, but if our activity will be based on long journeys through the city, they have the point that they are not excessively comfortable.

At the same time we have the segways that, without being as popular as the rest of the variants, especially the light ones, are quite pronounced in all their terms, both in pure performance and in medium-distance routes. These boast above all a long-lasting battery, which reaches up to 40 km autonomy, quite a bit more than usual. With a maximum speed of 25 km / h and plenty of power, they are perfect for urban commuting of all kinds.