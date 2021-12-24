If you prefer, you also have the option of hiring one of their converged fiber and mobile options :

If you want to request a Lowi SIM card, you just have to enter their website and decide on one of their mobile rates or call 1456 for free to request a new number or carry out portability. At the moment the available mobile-only rates are as follows:

As indicated on Lowi’s official website: “Well no, we are simple! We have the same cost for all of Spain, wherever you are and for any order, whether with or without a Smartphone. At Lowi there are no shipping costs. Simple truth?”

100 Mb, unlimited calls and 10 Gb accumulative for 29.95 euros

300 Mb, unlimited calls and 25 Gb cumulative for 34.95 euros

600 Mb, unlimited calls and 30 Gb accumulative for 39.95 euros

In all cases Shipping of the Lowi SIM card is free of charge, whether you are already a customer of the operator or if you are a new registration. Also, now they are giving away 25 GB free if you contract with them a mobile-only or fiber and mobile rate and 25 GB per year of seniority for all their clients under the LOSdeLOWI program.

The router is free, but with one condition

Although the operator’s website indicates that the shipping costs are free, if we decide to contract fiber with them, the router shipping and fiber installation are free, but with one condition. The router device has no cost, but nevertheless, the installation process It does have a cost if you hire the rate that includes only fiber. In this case you will have to pay 70 euros on the first invoice.

On the other hand, if you have a Lowi convergent rate with Internet and mobile line, both the installation and the shipping of the router will be free. Of course, in either case you will have to fulfill a 3 month stay if you don’t want to pay a fine as a penalty. If you unsubscribe from the fiber service before 3 months you will have to pay 150 euros for the installation costs and if you are a fiber-only customer 80 euros, since in the first invoice you already paid 70 euros.