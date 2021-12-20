When we talk about a CPU, we must bear in mind that it is not only based on offering more or less power to the device. Other of his tasks have to do with energy and consumption management or the results obtained at the time of process the information of a photograph.

In the market you can find smartphones accompanied by CPUs that are run by different companies, but Samsung ’s is a very special case . Mainly, because the Korean brand is responsible for make your own chips . In this way, you not only save the expense of depending on an external company, but you also get benefits, since many companies have depended on it during the semiconductor crisis. Even so, in practice, many users wonder what improves the use of Exynos processors compared to other brands.

Regarding the latter, DXOMark, a famous platform that is responsible for offering an assessment of each and every one of the existing mobile camera systems, has confirmed that the powerful Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G sold in Spain enjoy a higher score (120 points) compared to the United States market (117 points).

It should be noted that Samsung smartphones sold in Spanish territory have a built-in Exynos processor, while those distributed in the country governed by Joe Biden They are accompanied by a Snapdragon chip from the hand of Qualcomm. This is something that happens in certain cases, but that shows the slight improvement in photographic terms, since both models have been subjected to the same types of tests.

What about the power?

A large number of users have expressed their complaints due to Samsung’s decision to differentiate between two different versions of the same terminals. This is because many of them think that the performance guaranteed by a processor from Qualcomm is far from what an Exynos can offer, although it is possible to increase the power of the Samsung Galaxy.

There are platforms like AnTuTu who are in charge of carrying out a performance analysis of each device. In it, the equivalent models of the South Korean company have a fairly even score. However, some users claim that the power of the Exynos 2100 is far from the Snapdragon 888.

Anyway, the quality is guaranteed. So to choose Either model is a safe bet. The difference is not very pronounced and a similar performance is perceived when enjoying a video game at optimal quality. While it is true that when facing companies like MediaTek there is a clear winner, but when the thing faces Qualcomm there is a technical tie in this regard. It goes without saying that the CPU used by Apple devices is provided by Samsung. This implies very few noticeable differences.