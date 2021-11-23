What gives life meaning to people? What fills you up the most at the end of the day? They are the great questions of any civilization: to unravel what is fundamental for the human being and to know how much is exclusive to a given society. The family is preeminent for most citizens, but work, material well-being and health also play a key role. To understand this wide range of priorities, the Pew Research Center posed an open-ended question about the meaning of life to nearly 19,000 adults in 17 advanced economies.

And the differences between one and the other are abysmal.

Family first. By analyzing the responses of the respondents, one thing can be made clear: family is the most important thing. It predominates in 14 of the 17 participating countries as a source of meaning in their lives more than any other factor. Highlighting their relationships with parents, siblings, children and grandchildren, people frequently mention the quality time they spend with their relatives, the pride they feel in the achievements of their family members, and even the desire to live a life that leaves a better world. for your children. In Australia, New Zealand, Greece and the United States, about half or more say that their family is something that makes their lives fulfilling.

An average of almost four in ten adults (38%) mention finding the most vital in their family. However, there are exceptions. The most notable are South Korea, Spain, and Taiwan. The wealthiest people are also somewhat more likely to mention the family, as are women with respect to men.



List of important priorities in life, according to different countries.

Hard work, essential. The public is also largely united by the emphasis placed on careers and occupations. Jobs are one of the top three sources of meaning for people in most of the surveyed locations. Still, it can vary widely, from a high of 43% in Italy to a low of 6% in South Korea. And while in Italy as many cite their occupation as they cite their family, in places like the United States, only about a third cite their careers. In Spain, with a brutal unemployment rate, work is third on the priority list.

The luxury and the material. Many also emphasize the importance of meeting one’s basic financial needs (or even having some kind of luxury), in order to lead a full life. In nine of the 17 countries surveyed, material well-being is one of the top three factors that people cite and, in most places, about one in five or more cite it. In South Korea, it even emerges as the main source that gives meaning to life, as in many other Asian countries.

Still, the lifestyle elements people cite range from “food on the table” and “a roof over the head” to “a decent income to support the family.” Or simply “have no debt” or “have enough” to have a car or to travel.

It is significant, due to the distance from other countries, the importance that Spaniards give to quality of life / stability / material well-being (2/2). pic.twitter.com/yneQuActss – felipe romero (@flpromero) November 21, 2021

Health, the best for Spain. What’s the use of everything else if we’re not healthy, right? This is what the large percentage of Spaniards think, who place health as the primary thing to have a meaningful life. A priority that also emerges as one of the top three for people in about a third of the places surveyed. Still, the emphasis on health can vary widely, from the 48% we mention in Spain to just the 6% saying the same in Taiwan.

Most point to health as a prerequisite for other sources of meaning, emphasizing “being healthy” or “continuing to breathe” as part of a list of things they value. Exercise and a healthy lifestyle are also considered great satisfactions. In particular, for most, this emphasis on health is not directly related to the Covid pandemic. Although there is a general feeling in the majority of the public surveyed that the global pandemic has changed people’s lives and their priorities.

Faith is the least of it. The subject of faith, religion, and spirituality is also one in which some societies differ markedly. Outside of the US, religion is never one of the top 10 sources of meaning cited, and no more than 5% of any audience mentions it. In the United States, however, 15% mention religion or God as a source of meaning in life, making it the fifth most mentioned topic. For some, the emphasis on religion is about their personal relationship with Jesus. Others point to the benefits of being part of an organized religion, such as camaraderie during a difficult time. Spain ranks tenth.

Nature and hobbies. The UK, Australia, France, New Zealand and Sweden, however, place more importance on nature compared to many other countries. In each of them, nature is one of the eight main sources of meaning in life. And also in them hobbies and activities predominate: around one in five mention their hobbies as something that gives them satisfaction in life, ranking only behind their family and friends.

And an average of 10% of the 17 audiences surveyed also mention challenges or difficulties that have interfered with their pursuit of happiness. Especially in some places, including Italy, the United States and Spain, where they mention their society, places and institutions as priorities.

And the pets could not be missing. Although not commonly mentioned in any of the surveyed countries, pets provide meaning to life for 4% of adults in New Zealand and for 3% of Americans, Australians and British. Outside of these particular countries, very few in most places, and none in South Korea and Taiwan, list their animals as a priority for living.

Answers that include pets sometimes come from other hobbies and recreations. For example, a Briton said: “I like walks in the country, being in communion with nature and pets.” In New Zealand, 12% of those who mention Hobbies also mention their pets. For the Spanish, our dogs and cats are in a sad position 14. For tastes, colors.

Image: Unsplash