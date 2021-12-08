What does Chris Hemsworth eat in a day to maintain Thor's physique?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

The Australian actor follows a high-calorie diet. Accompanied by a professional chef and coach, prioritize protein intake using white meats and green leafy vegetables.

In the cinematic universe of Marvel you can see the strength of Thor’s physical state. The person responsible for interpreting the God of Thunder is Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who maintains an extreme eating plan, accompanied by a demanding exercise routine.

All of this is possible thanks to the support you receive from professional advisers. This includes chef Sergio Perera for the design of the diets, and coach Luke Zocchi, in charge of the sector. fitness. Chris Hemsworth typically eats 6-8 meals a day, with an estimated 450 calories each.

It is clear that the goal is to gain muscle mass, but it is an inappropriate amount of food for anyone. To establish a plan of that level you must have professional follow-up, otherwise, it can be dangerous for your health.

How does Chris Hemsworth design his eating plan?

Getting Thor’s physique is not an easy task. Chris Hemsworth has been working hard to portray him for over 10 years, when the character’s first film was released: Thor (2011). From that moment on, there were numerous films in a saga that required him to maintain strength and even increase intensity.

For that, the actor decided to take advice regarding his diet. She has been working with Sergio Perera for more than 7 years, a professional chef who designed a healthy plan, but with a high caloric level. The idea was to generate hypertrophy in the actoras well as other Hollywood stars preparing to play superheroes.

The cook took into account several aspects of Hemsworth’s physiognomy. For example, your height. With an approximate height of 1.90 meters, a greater quantity of food was necessary to achieve the increase in muscle mass. Planned a daily intake of 3,200 calories, considerably higher than recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The distribution of your daily meals

To achieve the goals, Chris Hemsworth set out eat 6 to 8 meals a day, representing about 450 calories each. This layout was designed by your cook, who thought that a heavy plate could make you feel heavy for the rest of the day.

In this way, he sought to divide the servings with a difference of 2 hours between each intake. Distribution is very important when considering such a large quantity of food.

In addition, the chef prioritized the following foods rich in protein, balanced with carbohydrates and healthy fats:

Chicken.

White rice.

White fish.

Green vegetables

Energy shakes.

Chicken is a constant in diets designed to gain muscle mass, since it provides a good amount of protein.

What is Chris Hemsworth’s daily diet like?

The actor begins his day with a strong breakfast. In general, made up of a smoothie with between 5 and 6 different green leafy vegetables. For example, lettuce, spinach, cucumber, ginger, kiwi, and celery. Low-glycemic fruits, nuts, seeds, and a little sea salt are added.

Continue with foods that are richer in protein. He usually eats dishes that contain fish, peas, and rice. At night, he consumes red meat only if he did a night physical training, since some days he only trains in the morning.

Finally, go to protein supplements based on magnesium and zinc, which help your muscle recovery and relaxation of the body. A daily schedule in Chris’s routine follows the following premises:

Meal 1 (8:00 am): smoothie made with 5 or 6 green leafy vegetables or 1/2 cup of oatmeal with natural peanut butter and cinnamon.

smoothie made with 5 or 6 green leafy vegetables or 1/2 cup of oatmeal with natural peanut butter and cinnamon. Meal 2 (10:00 am): cup of Greek yogurt with red berries, mixed nuts, chia seeds, honey and almonds.

cup of Greek yogurt with red berries, mixed nuts, chia seeds, honey and almonds. Meal 3 (1:00 pm): Vegetable protein shake, water and vitamin C. Post-workout intake.

Vegetable protein shake, water and vitamin C. Post-workout intake. Meal 4 (2:30 pm): 180 grams of chicken, accompanied by whole wheat bread and salad with seeds, nuts and apple.

180 grams of chicken, accompanied by whole wheat bread and salad with seeds, nuts and apple. Meal 5 (5:30 pm): 2 rice cakes, tuna and tomatoes cherry.

2 rice cakes, tuna and tomatoes cherry. Meal 6 (7:30 pm): white fish or lean beef, mushrooms, and salad with broccoli and green vegetables.

white fish or lean beef, mushrooms, and salad with broccoli and green vegetables. Meal 7 (9:00 pm): 1 cup of yogurt with red berries and magnesium and zinc supplement.

Chris Hemsworth’s Diet and Exercise Combination

The actor’s eating schedule varies a bit, depending on whether it’s a training day or not. For the days with exercise eat about 3,200 calories, distributed in 200 grams of protein, 400 of carbohydrates and 70 of fat. On rest days, reduce calories to 2,700, lowering the amount of carbohydrates.

Chris Hemsworth’s workout routine

It is clear that no diet works if it is not accompanied by a training plan. In the case of Hemsworth, aimed at increasing muscle mass. In that aspect, he also works with a professional. It is about Luke Zocchi, coach and personal friend of the actor since he was 8 years old.

Together they designed a set of heavy routines, with durations ranging from 40 to 60 minutes. That is to say, time not so extended, but with an important requirement. Both highlighted that perseverance and hard work, both in training and eating, are the keys to preparation.

Plans include boxing exercises, HIIT routines, and weight lifting. The results are so successful, that they publicize them through their own app, with weekly programs covering nutrition, training and relaxation. Perera also participates in the project.

Exercises Chris Hemsworth practices to play Thor

To design the routines, his trainer claims to focus on achieve effectiveness for the shortest possible time, due to the actor’s busy schedule. They combine elements of functional training with bodyweight or calisthenic exercises.

Hemsworth often shares some routines in his social networks, along with his stunt double in the movies: actor Bobby Holland Hanton. An example is the 6x6x6 plan, composed of 6 exercises with 6 series and 6 repetitions of each:

Deadlift with extension.

Row with suspension band.

Press with kettlebell.

Push-ups with suspension rings.

Squats on balance disc.

Physiological balloon shot put.

The requirement of the routine goes through speed, in addition to weight regulation. There is no rest between exercises, although there is 1 minute after completing each set.

HIIT routines are based on high intensity in a short time, making the most of the exercises with explosiveness.

Caution with routines

This type of high intensity training should only be done if you are in good physical condition. And, if possible, with the accompaniment of a specialist or a prior medical consultation. In the case of Hemsworth, it is a specific objective and has the monitoring of several professionals.

On the other hand, the actor usually highlights good rest and relaxation as important aspects to achieve results. Diverse studies showed that relaxation techniques improve athletic performance and healthy physical development.

