Personalization is one of the differentiating values ​​of these functions, which even reach the icons. It is true that some layers already offer us this advantage, such as the options to customize icons for Samsung or OnePlus mobiles, but not as a general rule, in some cases this is impossible.

So that you finish convincing yourself of all the good things that the launchers have, let’s get to know those points in favor to install a launcher on Android that will make us think yes or yes about replacing the system that we had on our mobile phone until now. Who else or who less has ever needed these tools and if you have not only done it, perhaps the need arises now that you know of their existence.

Those who want to have everything and not miss anything, usually choose or get a launcher that allows them to achieve their goals. These users are one step ahead of the rest since it is the best option to avoid having to install an individual app for each desired function. With Nova Launcher for example, we will have several of the advantages that we are going to know, although there are alternatives that also include it.

Without having to complicate things, the launchers allow us to integrate an icon in the background in a uniform way in all apps or to make color modifications. In addition, some allow us to integrate icon packs that we download from the internet to give a totally different style to the mobile.

Hide and protect apps

One of the most valuable extras is also the possibility of gaining privacy with the launcher. Being an easy function to integrate, manufacturers do not always allow to do this natively and the way get it with a launcher scares. We will only have to enter its settings, create a safe folder and protect it to use certain apps only us.

Redesign aesthetics

Of course we can also make various color customizations in everything that affects the launcher. Both in the app drawer, and in some cases even in the notifications part. We will give a unique and different touch to our mobile that not only stays in the color, also in the forms, opting for curves, straight lines or peaks. Something in which by default it seems more and more limited in Android.

Add new gestures

It is something unknown to many, but the best launchers also integrate the option to create gestures as we cannot do otherwise on mobile. For example, to slide two fingers across the screen and have a screenshot taken or open the camera. The same with more fingers or with a gesture on the same panel. They are tools that can completely overshadow the system.

With or without app drawer

The great doubt on the part of the manufacturers is to integrate or not the application drawer and although in many cases they tend to choose the app drawer, there are those who prefer not to be the case. Whenever we can’t customize it, the launcher will be the solution we need. However, this is not the only thing that adds us compared to the options for the standard drawer.

Within that section we will be able to divide it into tools, games or even by colors. All with the intention that finding a specific app is not an adventure that takes us a long time.