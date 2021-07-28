The United States asks for a series of requirements to enter its territory from other countries (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

To enter airway to United States from Mexico, people must present a negative COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours in advance or, where appropriate, a medical proof that supports the suffering of the disease in the three months prior to the trip, reported Roberto Velasco, Head of the North America Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE).

Through his Twitter account, the official explained that there is no requirement for vaccination against coronavirus to enter the United States.

“Given some questions received, I inform that the only requirement for entry by air to (the United States) from (Mexico) is a negative covid-19 test and no earlier than 72 hours or, where appropriate, a medical receipt that supports the recovery of covid-19 in the 90 days prior to the trip ”, he specified.

For its part, the Mexican Foreign Ministry continues in negotiations with the United States government to achieve the reopening of the land crossing at the common border to non-essential travel.

The administration led by Joe Biden clarified to the country that neither entering its territory nor the eventual reopening of the border strip is conditioned on the use of certain types of antigens against SARS-CoV-2. “The US government has clarified to us that neither the entry of travelers into its territory nor the eventual reopening of the common border is conditioned on the use of specific types of vaccine”, Says the SRE.

Since March 2020, the overland passage to the northern neighbor has been subject to severe restrictions. The COVID-19 pandemic modified behaviors and changed the ways of coexistence between nations.

Thus, the US government, then led by Donald Trump, determined the partial closure of the common border. To date, the transit through this strip is only for people with essential reasons. From that moment on, month after month the provision has been renewed.

Coronavirus in Mexico

The epidemic outlook for COVID-19 in Mexico shows signs of a third outbreak of infections. However, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador He is confident that this time, the Mexican population will not be greatly affected by the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Do not exaggerate with authoritarian measures. In our country there was no curfew, there were no drastic measures, not even in the worst moments”, Affirmed the president in a press conference from the state of Veracruz.

In addition to this, he denied that new measures were being considered that would lead to the closure of activities as happened at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We are not going to make any closure decisions, we already know how to take care of ourselves all”

He assured that the population already knows that it is “a very harmful virus that causes a lot of pain and sadness.” “We have lost family friends, we all have to take care of ourselves, but we have to move forward as it is happening, without being subjected to the pandemic,” he said.

Similarly, the president recalled that a recommendation from his government It was that in the states of the country restrictive measures were not exceeded, since many people have to make a living on the street.

The Health Secretary (SSa) disclosed that This Tuesday, July 27, 484 deaths and 17,408 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

With these figures accumulate 2,771,846 infections and 239,079 deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus at the national level. In addition to this, 462,724 suspected cases, 5,030,535 negatives, 108,535 estimated assets and 8,265,105 people studied since the health contingency began.

