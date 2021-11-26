A new coronavirus variant causing the COVID-19, with numerous mutations present in other variants, including delta. The variant B.1.1.529As it is called for now, it appears to be spreading rapidly in the country. These are the rapid reactions of four Spanish researchers who are experts in genomic surveillance.

Three Spanish experts in genomic sequencing and surveillance of new coronavirus (COVID-19) respond to a series of questions about the new variant detected in South Africa, in statements to the international reliable information portal Covid-19 Vaccine Media Hub, in which SINC Agency is the Spanish node. They coincide in pointing out that it is important to monitor its evolution, but without alarming the population.

What is known about this new variant of COVID-19?

Iñaki Comas

Co-director of the SeqCovid-Spain consortium, researcher at the Institute of Biomedicine of Valencia (IBV) CSIC

At the moment, little. On the one hand, it accumulates a large number of mutations in the spike, including some that we believe are associated with greater transmissibility and others associated with a reduction in the effectiveness of the antibodies. However, never seeing each other together, we cannot know if this is really the case or not. For this, experiments are already being carried out that allow us to say if the response to antibodies in this variant of COVID-19 is similar or not, and in parallel we are looking at its epidemiological growth rate, which will allow us to know if it has higher or lower lower transmissibility than delta.

The fact that South Africa has seen rapid growth so far, displacing delta, does not necessarily indicate an advantage in transmissibility.

The fact that it has so far seen rapid growth in South Africa, displacing the delta variant, does not necessarily indicate an advantage in transmissibility. We have to wait to see what course it follows in South Africa and, above all, to compare with other countries, to see if there is a gap or not. For example, beta was one that we were very concerned about at the time but never took off beyond South Africa. Therefore, it is necessary to see what trajectory it follows in countries with different epidemiological situations (vaccination, growing or decreasing cases, etc.). It is true that in South Africa a rapid identification test is being used (genomic sequencing takes a while) and it does seem that it is growing at a great speed in the regions where it is present.

Maria Iglesias-Caballero

Researcher at the Reference Laboratory for Flu and Respiratory Viruses at the National Center for Microbiology, Instituto de Salud Carlos III

This variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Botswana this month and acquires special relevance due to the large number of changes that its spicule has acquired. It is related to the increase in cases in South Africa, estimating that 90% of the cases detected by PCR in the Gauteng province may be due to this variant. According to what was published by Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation in Durban, in less than two weeks it has become the dominant circulating lineage, ousting the majority delta variant so far in said province.

Fernando Gonzalez Candelas

Professor of Genetics. Co-director of the SeqCovid-Spain consortium. Researcher at FISABIO-Universitat de València

It is a variant of the coronavirus linked to an outbreak in an area where there was very little circulation of the virus and a large unvaccinated population. This variant immediately seems to be growing disproportionately, above all, because being associated with an outbreak, almost all cases that test positive are related to it and its relative frequency is immediately very high. That apparently makes its growth rate spectacular.

On the other hand, and this should not be forgotten, it is true that it has many more mutations than the variants we have seen so far. Only in protein S, in the spike, there are already 32 mutations compared to the original Wuhan virus. Many of these mutations in the spicule have also been seen in variants of concern and variants of interest previously, but this is the first in which, let’s put it this way, it brings together many, many of it in a single genome.

What is not yet clear and will take time to be known with reliable and reliable data is whether the accumulation of all these mutations really has the effect of increasing transmissibility, the possible escape from vaccine immunity or that of previous infection, or if it is more virulent and has a worse progress infected people. We don’t have any data on all this and all we can do at the moment is speculate about it.

Francisco Diez Strong

Researcher at the National Microbiology Center of the Carlos III Health Institute

It is still early to make assessments on this new variant of the B.1.1.529 lineage of COVID-19. It is true that it has many mutations in the spike protein that have been found in other variants of interest and concern, such as the alpha and delta variants, associated in some studies with a possible greater transmission capacity and a possible different response to antibodies. neutralizers, but we must wait for surveillance and to have more data.

The ECDC already recognizes this variant as a variant of interest pending an assessment of its designation as a variant of concern based on its epidemiological impact in the European Union.

Does it deserve special attention?

Iñaki Comas

Yes, it deserves it. Not so much because of what we know it does, which is little at the moment, as because of the potential of the combination of mutations that we see. We have seen many of them in other variants of concern. Therefore, without falling into alarmism, we must follow it and see if we are in a scenario like the delta of a few months ago or if it is a false alarm.

The important thing is to have the worldwide ability to identify these potential threats, track them and assess them. The vast majority of variants of the coronavirus come to nothing but some, like the delta, have displaced the previous ones, making epidemiological control a little more difficult.

In any case, now more than ever, remember that prevention is based on multiple layers, all of them imperfect but very good together. The best layer we have are vaccines, but with delta we have seen that they do not stop transmission sufficiently. However, that does happen when we add the masks, the distance and the ventilation. And that lesson is valid for any past, present and future variant.

Maria Iglesias-Caballero

In my opinion, it is important to monitor the circulation of this variant of COVID-19 and characterize its changes. The phenotypic characterization of this set of changes in the spicule is very important, since among the numerous changes described are changes that can improve affinity for the receptor, such as the N440K and S477N changes, changes that can have an impact on activity. of neutralizing antibodies, such as the E484A, T478K and Q493K changes, and changes that can affect the processing of the protein and consequently its transmission, such as the N679K and P681H changes. Therefore, the phenotypic study of this combination of changes is very relevant to know its real impact.

Until we have a better set of data, both epidemiological and virological, it would be little rigorous to make claims about the transmission or protection of vaccines, although for those of us who work in surveillance systems, each appearance of a new variant deserves our full attention. and work.

Fernando Gonzalez Candelas

It does deserve attention, but that: attention. We have to see what happens with this variant of COVID-19 in more settings, and if it reaches other countries what happens. For that you have to watch, but one thing is to watch and another thing is to alarm. It does not seem that the situation requires an alarm, but a surveillance similar to that which was previously being carried out with the rest of the variants.

Vaccines continue to be as effective as they are. We have seen that over time the effectiveness of vaccines decreases, hence the booster doses, and it cannot be expected that this variant will be different. Therefore, watch but do not alarm.

In light of what is known, could it affect the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines?

Iñaki Comas

We do not know yet, we have previously seen some of the most worrisome mutations in that sense in other variants but we also know that it is the combination of all mutations, how they are combined in a specific variant, which determines its behavior.

Some mutations of this variant of COVID-19 we know that reduce neutralization by antibodies because we have seen them before, it is not good news, but the immune response is much more complex than the one mediated by antibodies, including the cellular response that we all have but it is rarely measured because it is not easy.

What we do know is that variants carrying some of the mutations reduced effectiveness a little but not greatly, and there was still good protection against hospitalization and death.

‍Maria Iglesias-Caballero

Serological studies are necessary to show the impact of this variant in vaccinated people.

Serological studies are necessary to show the impact of this variant of the coronavirus in vaccinated people. Theoretically, this set of changes has the potential to affect the protection conferred by vaccines. Furthermore, infection with this variant has been described in some vaccinated with a complete schedule by Pfizer, Janssen and Astra Zeneca. The truth is that, for the moment, the sample studied is small, so we do not have complete information about it.

With what we know, we have no evidence that it can affect. We know that it has some mutations that decrease the neutralization capacity of specific antibodies, but vaccines do not trigger the production of a single antibody, but of many antibodies (possibly dozens of them).

It does not appear that this virus has the ability to simultaneously elude all the antibodies that are produced when a person is vaccinated. Decrease yes, but not so that we have to think that there will be an increase in the serious incidence in people infected with this variant despite being vaccinated, which does not mean that it does not have to be monitored for, if it occurs Therefore, take the necessary control, revaccination or new vaccine formulation measures to correct this undesirable deviation.