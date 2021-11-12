We tend to make the mistake of trusting products classified as “light”, “no added sugar”, “homemade” or “low in fat”. They are nomenclatures that companies use to capture the attention of the consumer.

To avoid being fooled by the advertising of the food industry, we should be able to read and understand the labeling of each of the products, what to look at them and how to know if a product is really healthy or not.

TOlberto Chicote is going to uncover today in his program Are you going to eat it? the fraud of fake “homemade” and “artisan” products.

The importance of reading the ingredients

A homemade product It should not have in its ingredients any type of substance that increases the flavor, that helps to preserve the food or other aspects.

A homemade food that is sold in the supermarket is one whose composition and ingredients are similar to food cooked at home, we also tend to think that if it is homemade it is healthy, but this is not really the case.

There are two truths when it comes to reading the ingredients, first is that a long list usually means that the food is heavily processed, so it is better that the food you choose has a short ingredient list, since in general, it usually means that it is a food little processed.

An example of a list of an unhealthy product





Let’s take rubber bricks as an example, since it is a food considered unhealthy, as ingredients it has the following:

Sugar, glucose fructose syrup, cornstarch, invert sugar syrup, dextrose; humectant: glycerin; coconut vegetable fat, gelatin; acidulant: malic acid, citric acid, lactic acid; potato starch; acidity regulator: sodium malates, sodium lactate, potassium citrates; aromas; vegetable concentrate: carrot, black currant, tomato, pumpkin, radish, apple.

Honestly, in this ingredient list, there are practically no substances that have been generated naturally, practically all of these ingredients have been formed from one artificial one.

An example of an ingredient list for a healthy product

In this case we go with the example of a sweetened natural skimmed yogurt from Carrefour:

Skimmed milk (96.9%), skimmed milk powder (2%), lactic ferments, gelatin and sweeteners (acesulfame K and sucralose). May contain traces of cereals with gluten and nuts.

Contains substances and nutrients from milk fermentation to create yogurt so there are practically no elements made artificially, at most and for fine spinning, we can say that the sweeteners could be eliminated. But it is generally a healthy product with a relatively short ingredient list.





The first element is very important

If we take the previous yogurt for example, the first ingredient that appears is the one that predominates in the food, for example, let’s take a Campofrío turkey breast as an example:

Turkey breast (66%), water, aroma, dextrose, stabilizers (E-420, E-451, E-408, E-508 and E-412), salt, sugar, antioxidant (E-316), preservative ( E-250) and spices.

It is not a very natural product since it contains only 66% turkey breast, a high water content but the rest of the ingredients are substances to keep the product in a state in which it can be eaten, especially since it is meat . This makes the food stop being so artisan or homemade.

How to read the nutritional information

Apart from labeling it is important that we know how to read the distribution of the macronutrients and micronutrients of a food. Using the example of the previous yogurt and a less healthy yogurt, we can make a more exhaustive comparison.

calories per 100 g Fats Saturated fats carbohydrates (sugars) fiber protein Salt Sweetened plain skimmed yogurt 37 calories 0.5 g 0 g 5.1 g (5.1 g of sweeteners) 0 g 3.9 g 0.1 g Nestlé Kit Kat Mix-in Chocolate Covered Yogurt 178 calories 8 g 4.8 g 21.2 g (19.1 g sugars) 0.5 g 4.9 g 0.16 g

This comparison is very clear and it is very clear which is the healthy food and which is the food that we should not consume.

The higher the values ​​of these nutritional values, the less healthy the food.

First of all, we must look at four important aspects: calories, saturated fats, sugars and salt, since they are the most decisive when it comes to knowing whether a product is healthy or not.

Example of a labeling of a homemade cataloged product

Let’s take an example of a homemade Carrefour sponge cake, in which We first find this nutritional information with average values ​​per 100 grams of product:





If we analyze the four values ​​discussed above, we can see that it is not a product that we should consume on a regular basis.

This is why we have a product that contains 459.26 calories for only 100 grams, a food that, although it does not contain so many saturated fats, is composed of 27 grams of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, a bit excessive to be healthier fats.

The problem lies in the sugar, it contains 25 grams of sugars, too high a value making this product unsuitable for a balanced and healthy diet.





According to its ingredients, we will confirm that it is not a homemade product at all, on the contrary, since ingredients from the food industry of the bakery are used:

Wheat flour, sugar, pasteurized egg, sunflower and soybean oil in variable proportions, invert sugar, humectants (sorbitol and glycerin), corn starch, raising agents (sodium carbonate, disodium diphosphate), milk protein, preservatives (sorbic acid , potassium sorbate), acidulant (citric acid), salt, aroma (butter, lemon), coloring (carotene).

Moisturizers, raising agents, preservatives, acidulant, aromas and colorants are not substances used when making a homemade cake with the basic ingredients, quite the contrary.

It is important to look at the ingredients in their entirety and the nutritional information of the products, as it will determine whether a product is healthy or not.

Images | Carrefour, Unsplash.