Some with more strength and others perhaps with not so much, but most of us have wanted to be astronauts small. Seeing the Earth from the outside, discovering new planets, walking on the Moon … Without a doubt it is a most tempting dream. But the truth is that neither Chinese nor Russian children dream of being astronauts. Rather, they would like to become taikonauts and cosmonauts, respectively, since this is how this profession is known in those two parts of the world.

Astronaut could be considered the general term, but in China and the former Soviet Union they have their own nomenclature. It is not for less, because these are places with a great weight in the space race, which have even come to be more or less sportingly confronted with other great space powers, such as NASA.

But why are they called that? And, more importantly. Who were the first male and female cosmonauts and taikonauts in history of the space race?

Cosmonauts, the great pioneers of space

‘Nautes’, present in all three terms, means navigator in Greek

The term cosmonaut comes from russian kosmonavt and this in turn of two Greek terms: kosmos, which means space, and nautes, which translates as navigator. That is why this last part is also found in the names of astronauts and taikonauts.

The term was introduced by the former Soviet Union with his first forays into space. Some totally new forays, as we cannot forget that both the first man and the first woman in space were cosmonauts. Is about Yuri gagarin, which in 1961 completed a full orbit of Earth aboard Vostok 1, and Valentina tereshkova, who in 1963 completed 48 orbits around the Earth aboard Vostok 6, in a trip that lasted three days.

To this day, although the Soviet Union no longer exists, the astronauts belonging to the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, continue to be called this way.

Taikonauts, the astronauts of China

Today China has become a space race giant, with milestones such as landing a vehicle for the first time on the far side of the Moon or germinating a vegetable seed on our satellite.

However, when it came to sending people into space, they lagged a bit behind other countries. For this reason, the term taikonaut also took a little longer to become known. In this case, the word proceeds both Greek and Chinese, since it keeps the Greek at the end nautes, but it is introduced by the Chinese tàikong, which means space.

In his case, the term was first coined in 1998, long after the first humans traveled into space. But it took until 2003 to see a taikonaut travel beyond Earth. It was about Yang liwei, who traveled aboard the first Chinese manned mission on the Shenzou 5 spacecraft.

The first taikonaut traveled to space in 2003 and the first female taikonaut in 2012

As for the first female taikonaut, your trip it took almost a decade to wait. And it was in 2012, when Liu Yang traveled into space aboard the Shenzou 9.

Today, however, things are different. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has launched its own space station, called Tiangong, in which the first taikonauts. That is why the space race of astronauts, cosmonauts and taikonauts is in full swing, in an era that would have been unimaginable when those first men and women made history by heading for the stars.