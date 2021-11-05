Eternals It is already here and, despite the controversy around it, it is most likely that it will become Marvel’s new success. Also in the open door towards new layers and dimensions of the most profitable saga of cinema. Something that makes us very clear in his two post-credits scenes of Eternals; both very concerned to make it clear that this story still has a lot to say. His story, which analyzes the very origins of the world of the Marvel publishing factory, is the announcement of everything new that will follow.

With its epic, colossal and ambitious air, Eternals introduces a handful of new characters. It’s also the ideal opportunity to interconnect some of Marvel’s newest storytelling. From its marked disruptive air, to its independent quality. Chloe Zhao’s film is the beginning of a journey through unknown characters, places and stories. One that holds one of the central trunks of Phase 4 and is the relationship of the Marvel heroes to time. and a type of primal power.

For that reason, the two post-credits scenes that it has Eternals they have a special meaning. A powerful one based in essence on the way the movie – and the premise – looks at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We explain point by point the significant information provided by the traditional addition to the footage.

First post-credits scene from ‘Eternals’

The first post credits scene of Eternals appears after the so-called short credits. To do a bit of context: after the events of the movie, the group of heroes splits in two. Sersi (Gemma Chan) Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) remain on Earth. For their part, Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) decide to search for other Eternals. Your mission? Explain the truth that The celestials hide and the destiny that awaits them on whatever planet they are on.

During the short sequence these last three heroes are shown as they debate the lack of news from their peers on our planet. According to Makkari, weeks have passed and there is not the slightest information about what is happening with any of them. For its final moments, the film showed that the superheroes who continued on earth were abducted by the celestial Arishem. The creature seeks justice for what happened during the events narrated by the plot and the characters abruptly disappear.

In the Dome that traverses space, the rest of the Eternals he has no clue of what happened. And in fact, they insist that “it looks like they just vanished.” It is then that a brief click is heard in which a burst of light can be seen and a small, misshapen-looking creature appears. It’s about Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt from Rey de Reinas) and in a way, the herald of a significant new character.

After some kind of rushed introduction, and in the middle of what seems like a drunkenness, Pip reveals the newcomer name. Again, in this post credits scene there is a click and a flash of light. Then a new Eternal appears. Eros, played by One Direction star Harry Style, introduces himself as Thanos’ older brother. He wears a costume very similar to those of the central characters in the film, but apparently has different powers. In fact, he immediately shows one of the energy balls that allowed Ajak (Salma Hayek) and later Sersi to communicate with Arishem.

“I see your friends are in serious trouble,” he says in reference to The Eternals disappeared and abducted by Arishem. He also offers his help for the possible rescue of the heroes in disgrace.

This is a curious addition that is sure to have a broad future at Marvel. Eros (also known as Starfox) is in the comics the first Eternal created naturally, without the help of divine celestials. And in the same way that the character that is presented in the post credits scene of Eternals He is the older brother of Thanos. It is still not very clear what implications the data could have in the film version of Eros. But apparently, it does not seem to be anything other than a referential data.

In the comics, Eros / Starfox is an ambiguous creature and while most of the time he uses his powers for good, he has a dark side. One of his powers is that of a limitless and dangerous capacity for seduction, which he uses in devious ways. A possible link of the character to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a narrative line that links him to Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. According to the story, the lawyer helps him when he is tried for sexual harassment.

Will we hear from Eros in the upcoming Disney + series? Most likely, yes.

Second scene of the movie

The second post credits scene of Eternals involves a possible new hero of the house. Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays Dane Whitman in the footage, and also Sersi’s love interest. And although his role seems small, and is in fact more of a cameo than actually a story line, he has several things to tell. At different points in the film, the script hints at a mysterious family past that involves the character.

That past appears in detail in the second added sequence of The Eternals. In it we can see Dane as he opens a chest, in which a sword wrapped in strips of cloth can be seen. The character seems undecided whether or not to take what looks like a relic when a voiceover stops him. “Are you ready for this?”.

The post credits scene of Eternals the door to the arrival of an iconic Marvel hero. It’s about Black Knight, whose origin story involves all kinds of Arthurian legends and a noble magical story. As Dane hinted during Eternals, it is a confusing family relationship. In the comics, the character inherits the magic sword from his uncle, the original cruel Black Knight. Invested with the title and the ebony sword, Dane joins the sinister Masters of Evil in dismantling the organization as an infiltration.

But his affiliation with the group makes his intentions not entirely clear to The Avengers. So Dane / Black Knight must fight to win the trust of the heroes. And one of his feats is to face in combat to the death with Kang, the Conqueror.

So Dane will most likely return in the future, perhaps with his own series to tell his story. And it is more than likely that Marvel will include his story within the most ambitious arc of The House of Ideas. The multiversal war against Kang, which is apparently closer than anyone can imagine.