What do the different colors of mucus mean?

The sinuses are protected by mucus. When the viscosity and colors of the mucus change, you may need to visit your doctor.

Mucus protects the respiratory system from aggressive external factors like viruses, pollen, smoke and other substances. It is possible that the colors of the mucus vary without a gravity process occurring in your body. However, pay attention to the appearance of the phlegm.

It happens that respiratory viral infections are the most frequent conditions in children, such as highlights the journal Pediatría Integral. Likewise, patients with medical conditions related to the respiratory tract have to beware of bacterial alterations that manifest themselves through nasal secretions.

Among these diseases, the bulletin Primary Care Practical includes to acute bronchitis, pneumonia and acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

What is the function of snot?

Mucus fuses water, immunoglobulins, mucopolysaccharides, glycoproteins and lipids to build an immune fence that protects against pathogens or allergens. It is produced by epithelial cells in the nose, mouth, sinuses, pharynx, bronchioles, and bronchi.

The job of mucus is to filter, humidify, and warm the air breathed in through your nostrils. Phlegm hydrates the respiratory tract so there is no dryness.

Aside from the mucus colors, the texture says a lot about your health. This characteristic is marked by wateriness. In theory, mucus with more water flows easily.

It is common for children to have recurring snot. This is because they are exposed to many pathogens for the first time.

Excess mucus: stuffy nose

Sometimes, there are people who suffer from nasal congestion caused by inflammation of the blood vessels and tissues with excess fluid, Explain the Mayo Clinic. However, a publication of Clinical Otorhinolaryngology concludes that the obstruction serves as a defense mechanism against respiratory viruses.

To calm the feeling of blockage there are several recommendations:

Blow your nose as much as you need; if you prefer, tilting your head to the side.

Avoid irritants and pollen.

If you work with dust, use a mask.

Drink plenty of water.

Spray saline solution into the pits. For babies, the Spanish Association of Pediatrics suggests the nasal washes.

Why are the mucus colors different?

The consistency and colors of the mucus give clues about what is going on in your respiratory system. Although they do not provide a definitive diagnosis, checking the tissue after blowing your nose helps specialists to take behaviors around the treatments.

Here’s what each coloring represents.

Transparent snot

Colorless mucus is assumed to be normal. It is also considered that it could be understood as an indication of a cold or allergic rhinitis. It is not dangerous. The irregular thing is that the nose drips excessively, even towards the throat.

When the flow is due to allergy, the symptoms you experience are based on sneezing, watery eyes, cough, fatigue, itchy nose and throat. Although not always, pregnant women may experience clear nasal discharge due to mucosal inflammation and hormonal changes.

Yellow snot

Viral infections manifest as yellowish mucus. The tone is due to the defense wielded by the cells to fight the disease.

The discomfort usually lasts up to 2 weeks, during which time the color darkens a bit. This means that the body did the job of ending the condition.

White snot

Whitish phlegm denotes congestion, inflammation, or swelling in the nose. As the nostrils become plugged, the mucus thickens and becomes cloudy.

Arises from colds or infections that show symptoms for up to 3 days after exposure to the causative agent. The body feels unwell, and the patient experiences a sore throat, sneezing, headache, mild muscle pain, cough, and fever.

Green snot

Bacterial sinus infections secrete thick green mucus. This kind of flow is called mucopurulent. Mucus contains white blood cells in charge of fighting bacteria and viruses; in the process they generate enzymes with iron, which results in the appearance of the secretion.

Greenish nasal discharge may be from chronic sinusitis. Along with other signs, such as fever, chest pain, and yellow expectorant phlegm, green snot would be associated with pneumonia.

Brown snot

Three possibilities haunt the meaning of brown mucus. This coloration occurs by inhalation of dust, tobacco or something reddish brown. Perhaps it is old blood that seeks to leave the body. A last option is a respiratory infection, if it is accompanied by dyspnea, high fever, malaise, and cough.

Snot in red tones

Pink or bloody mucus is due to factors such as blowing the nose a lot or suffering a blow to this part of the body. Catarrhal symptoms, nosebleeds, and irritation of the pharynx cause bloody mucus. The same happens with more serious pathologies, such as tuberculosis or lung cancer.

It is important to see a doctor if you cannot breathe, you bleed the equivalent of a tablespoon, or the bleeding does not stop in more than half an hour.

Blood in mucus should be carefully evaluated to determine if it indicates a serious condition.

Black snot

Nasal fungal infections are revealed through black mucus. Smokers and drug users, mining workers, or those who breathe smoke in high-pollution areas are prone to dark secretions.

When to go to the doctor?

Spending more than 10 days with a cold is a significant sign to attend a medical consultation. If it is a bacterial infection, the discomfort will worsen during that time. Watch for fever, headaches, eye aches, vomiting, or sensitivity to light.

If mucus builds up or mucus colors change over the course of the day, don’t delay your doctor’s appointment. It is preferable to rule out a simple process than to worsen a serious condition.

