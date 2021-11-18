What do Mexicans ask to eat? DiDi Food celebrates 2 years in Mexico and celebrates it with discounts

DiDi Food celebrates two years in Mexico and to celebrate it announces discounts in its most popular categories, He also shared some curious facts about what we Mexicans most ask for to eat.

What are the favorite desserts of DiDi Food users? What do Mexicans eat at the party and for the hangover? Below, these and more interesting facts from Didi food collected in its first two years in Mexico.

1. Mexico is the most important country for DiDi, after China

Mexico was the first country DiDi Food arrived after China, your country of origin, DiDi Food arrived in Mexico in 2019 in the city of Guadalajara. At that time, only 10% of the population in Mexico asked for food for delivery.

In 2019 Didi food expanded into 3 cities in Mexico: Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City, in 2020 DiDi reached 30 cities in the country and currently in 2021 it is present in 70 cities throughout the national territory.

2. Didi has boosted the economic growth of SMEs and employment

Currently, 50 thousand restaurants are registered in DiDi Food in Mexico, of which 85% are SMEs. And the top 10 restaurants in DiDi it has increased on average 350%.

DiDi Food It has impacted more than 283 thousand indirect jobs in the restaurant sector. In addition, of the total of the distributors in DiDi Food, 55% are between 26 and 35 years of age, 20% are students and 12% are women.

3. What do Mexicans prefer to eat and what do they ask for the most at DiDi Food?

Do you know what Mexicans ask to eat? In addition to the churros and crepes, the favorite dessert at DiDi Food is strawberries with cream, and another of the most requested foods in the app are French fries.

If you had to guess which is the city that consumes the most birriaWould you know Well, it’s Guadalajara and Monterrey’s favorite dish is not kid but the hamburger.

What’s more, in Mexico, tacos are the most requested on weekend nights for the party and chilaquiles the favorite dish to cure the hangover the next day. And if you are going to order food, anticipate the peak hour at Didi Food, which is at 3 in the afternoon.

4. Discounts at DiDi Food to celebrate its second anniversary in Mexico

DiDi Food You know what we like to order to eat in Mexico for that reason, to celebrate the first two years of the platform in our country, the platform gives away 60% discount on users’ favorite categories: Mexican, Burgers, Chicken and Pizza.

Discounts apply from November 18 to 21, one category per day, with a 60% discount, so find out what you want to eat this weekend and order it for DiDi Food.

5. Didi Food takes care of its delivery men

Did you know that DiDi Food delivery people have a help button? The app for distributors of DiDi Food It has an emergency button that when you click it, communicates to 911 and shares the location of the delivery boy’s device in real time.

What’s more, DiDi Food has started a program of voluntary contributions to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), which tries to meet the needs of these users.

Now you know what Mexicans ask the most to eat through the app DiDi Food and you know a little about what the company has achieved in Mexico.