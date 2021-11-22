Also depending on the level of the games we want to develop , we can choose one way or another, as you can imagine. With everything and with this, then we will talk, in broad strokes, about the needs that you will have to start with this type of project.

However, this type of work cannot be considered precisely as easy, since most of the times we need to have prior knowledge. In fact, everything related to games at the moment could be considered one of the most important sectors of current software. Therefore, those who are thinking of starting a new project of these characteristics, we will tell you what will be needed previously. And, due to its enormous potential and expansion, we have multiple avenues and paths when starting to develop new games.

Depending on the type of use that we are going to make of our equipment, we download and install a series of applications. But it can also be the case that we have decided to develop our own projects, either for personal or professional use. This is something that is done many times extendable to games . At this time, almost no one doubts that the growth of the PC platform to play is increasing. It is precisely through a multitude of users with certain knowledge in development that they choose to create their own titles.

Knowledge before starting to create games

There is no doubt that the titles that we are finding little by little and that are launched by developer firms, are more and more spectacular. However, we do not have to reach that level, at least individually. One of the paths we can take is to make use of the Unreal Engine, one of the most popular and used game engines of the moment. The truth is that thanks to this platform we will have much more facilities when it comes to start with our projects and get great results.

However, we must bear in mind that before undertaking a work of these characteristics with Unreal Engine, we must have knowledge about C ++. From there we will be able to use the corresponding documentation of the development engine to start working. Something very similar we are going to find in the event that we opt for the development engine called Unity. It is worth mentioning that this will also make these tasks that we comment much easier for us.

However, to get the most out of the projects we carry out here, it is recommended that we have knowledge of JavaScript and C #. Later, as in the previous case, we can use the documentation of the development engine to start create our own games.

It is also interesting to know that we can opt for platforms that are somewhat simpler than do not require programming knowledge. This is something that we can achieve for example with the application Construct 3 or GameMaker Studio 2. However, here we must bear in mind that the final results will have nothing to do with those that we will obtain through Unreal Engine or Unity.