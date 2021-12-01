In fact, on occasion we may find that this security software marks a certain application as malicious when trying to open or download it. This is something that we can find both when working on the internet, as if, for example, we run that program from a USB memory.

The translation of this is that, although these security programs consume some resources, they are constantly running in the background to protect us against the unforeseen. When speaking of these unforeseen events, we refer to the execution of infected files , access to dangerous web pages, to downloading applications with malware , etc. Hence precisely the importance of any antivirus on our computer. Microsoft offers us its own pre-installed operating system, Windows Defender, but we can choose to use any other from third parties.

At this time we can find a multitude of malware formats that endanger our data, applications, operating system, etc. Hence the almost obligatory nature of having an antivirus installed on the PC. This type of program in particular protect to a great extent against these threats that surround us , both online and locally. Something that we must take into consideration is that these applications are usually running constantly.

What to do with an application marked as infected

This type of programs with hidden malicious codes are increasingly common trying to avoid these security filters. In this way, what criminals achieve is that they access our computer through initially legitimate software, but with hidden code. But how could it be otherwise, the current antivirus are increasingly prepared to detect this type of attack. Therefore, in the event that we find ourselves in such a situation, let’s see the steps we must take.

Obviously the first thing we must do is cancel the execution of any program flagged as malicious. In the event that it is already running, the antivirus will probably give us the possibility, either to eliminate it, or to quarantine it. The most effective is probably to delete it immediately, but if we have doubts that it is a false positive, we can also quarantine it to make sure.

In the event that we are sure that application may be infected by some kind of malicious codeIf the antivirus does not, we should remove it immediately by hand. To make sure in Windows and that it is not stored in the trash, we must press the Shift key at the same time as Del. At the same time, another very important step to avoid greater evils is to take some subsequent precautionary measure. With this we want to tell you that once we have gotten rid of the executable of the malicious application, it would not hurt to perform a full system analysis. For this again the antivirus will be more than adequate software.