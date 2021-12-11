During the last decades there is a tool that has become too conventional for millions of people. It is about the internet and thanks to its benefits you are now reading this. More and more people stay connected and it is a global trend. But in the same way that some use it as a form of entertainment, others obtain other benefits. Especially for doctors it is vital within their clinical practice.

To better understand the relationship, this year the MX Internet Association presented the results of its first study on the habits of doctors on the internet in Mexico. To prepare the work, interviews were conducted with health professionals and the statistics of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) were taken as a basis.

Who stays connected?

The first thing that stands out is that 84 percent of doctors in the country use the Internet in their daily lives, both in patient care and for personal use. When making a division by gender, the use is greater in men than in women. While of the health workers who remain connected, 62 percent are specialists.

For its part, since the beginning of the pandemic there has been an increase in medical consultations online. It is a way in which both parties benefit because there is no risk of contagion and also time savings are obtained.

Within the public sector, 40 percent of the doctors of the Ministry of Health (SSa) already offer this service remotely, while in the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) the figure is 33 percent and in the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) of 12 percent. While in the private sphere, 20 percent of hospitals already offer remote consultations.

Regarding the type of internet connection of doctors, 88 percent do so from their phone, 72 percent have contracted the service at home and 68 percent have wi-fi in their office or hospital.

Doctors’ favorite activities on the internet

While when asked what doctors do on the internet during their working hours, their main activities were obtained. 97 percent said they read / watch / listen to content that they find relevant to their clinical practice. While slightly down with 95 percent are those who seek information to prescribe medications to their patients.

Other fairly frequent activities mentioned were medical updating, accessing health apps, and checking appointment reminders.

While one of the consequences of the current Covid-19 pandemic has been the increase in medical consultations online. In this survey, 44 percent affirmed that they already carry out them with their patients.