What do Brad Pitt, Lewis Hamilton and Formula 1 have to do with the streaming platform war?

The next movie by Brad Pitt is in the middle of a bidding war from major studios and platforms streaming. There seems to be something in this next film about Formula 1 that draws a lot the attention of Paramount, MGM, Sony, Universal, Disney, Netflix, Apple and Amazon, as they are competing to see who among them wins the race and gets the project.

The movie will be about Formula 1, the premier international motorsport competition and the most popular and prestigious motorsports championship in the world. Still without knowing the name or plot, the film would star the renowned Oscar winner, Brad Pitt. Also, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it is rumored that the British pilot Lewis hamilton, seven times winner of the World Championship F1, would be involved in the project. This surprising duo may be what attracts big Hollywood studios and streaming services so much.

It will be directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, Top Gun: Maverick, Tron), the script will be in charge Ehren kruger, while as a producer he will be Jerry bruckheimer, which was in charge of producing several films recognized as: Armageddon, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Legend of the Lost Treasure, The Lone Ranger, Top Gun, among other.

Pitt and Kosinski they had already tried to make a racing movie in 2013, in which he was also involved Tom Cruise: Go Like Hell. However, this film ended up becoming Ford v. Ferrari (2019), had a completely different team (Cristian Bale and Matt Damon as protagonists) and focused on the Le Mans World Championship 1966.

Another popular racing movie that could compete with the next film with Pitt is Rush (2013). With the focus on Formula 1, this film showed the intense rivalry between Nicki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) Y James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) both on and off the slopes in the seventies.

It always seems to be a good idea to make a movie (or 10 if we talk about Fast and Furious) full of adrenaline, clues, high stakes, drama and quite complicated personalities. And what’s more, the focus on a visually appealing motor sport such as motorsport adds an extra touch. Add to this a good cast and a Hollywood studio, and you’re almost done. However, that it is interesting and attracts the audience does not mean that it will win awards, let’s remember that Ford v. Ferrari it won two Oscars and became the first automobile-themed film to win that award in 53 years.

The last time we saw Pitt performing on the big screen was in 2019 with Ad astra and in Once upon a time in hollywood. The actor lately is more involved in producing movies like Minari, Kajillionaire and Irresistible. However, with this future unnamed racing project, Lost City of D, Bullet Train Y Babylon it seems that Brad Pitt returns to acting with everything in 2022.

