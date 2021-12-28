This is why we must know how to differentiate what each one has, how they are and what makes us win in their modalities. Because if; It may be that the electrified is more ecological, however, its still weak points tell us that they are not yet in full development, as the gas ones can be. But what do we mean by these two concepts? Do youThey have some technological resemblance? Are those that use gas like hybrids?

Basic fundamentals

Because, even if it seems like (and the direction points to it) not everything is in the electric. It is true that they are the closest option for the future and the one that is presented as the best view for urban mobility. Its expansion is unstoppable and it has more and more weighty arguments, for which, indeed, there are many reasons why the step should be taken.

However, there are variants that remain in its space, and it is not exactly small. Not only the hybrids or those counted with traditional internal combustion, but those that are given as LPG or NGV, those that use gas. And the truth is that it is not easy for the consumer to choose, at present, the car they want to buy.

There are vehicles for families or focused on cargo and transport, there are those that bet on the sports line, while others do it, above all, for safety. There are higher ones, with greater speed, with better extras or, even, manual or with automatic transmission. But everything is focused on your energy.

What makes them gain integers is that, in distance from those that are purely electric, gas cars they don’t need to be recharging or be aware of the battery status. That is probably one of the aspects that most think about winning. And, if you are looking to make medium or long journeys, we should not worry excessively about the fuel load.

What its mechanics are about

As we say, today the options to buy a vehicle are almost endless. And the relationship quality-price-performance keep marking the most important coordinates to choose one or the other option. This is why the latter have also made an appearance.

Why not; the gas ones they are not so well known Like electric cars, there is less talk about them and the obvious consequence is that the number of sales of electrified cars is far exceeded. Brands like Audi have stopped selling their G-Tron to Spain, and others like Opel have made their gas models disappear and, thus, the current model list is reduced to two brands that clearly bet on this technology: Seat and Skoda.

The Spanish offers four models; the smallest is the Mii Ecofuel, an urban car that seeks maximum efficiency. One step above are the Seat Ibiza TGI, Arona TGI and Leon TGI. Thus, the basic difference between the two is that an electric car works exclusively with electrical energy stored in a battery, while a gas car works with a gas combination (which can be petroleum or natural) and elements such as methane or propane and butane, respectively.

Electric cars . They are vehicles powered by one or more electric motors that use the energy stored in the battery. They are silent and do not pollute, they only need a cable and a plug to charge their battery.

. They are vehicles powered by one or more electric motors that use the energy stored in the battery. They are silent and do not pollute, they only need a cable and a plug to charge their battery. Gas powered cars. In reality, they are bifuel cars, that is, their engine runs on fossil fuels derived from oil and gas interchangeably. But they are not hybrids, since they have a single engine, unlike electric hybrids, which have an internal combustion engine and a battery one. These use gas as their main fuel and gasoline as a reserve.

Features and benefits

So which one offers us the best performance? How are the benefits of each one? Seen from this perspective, there is no one thing that tells us at all that it is better than the other. This is because, as we will see with all their advantages, they have different characteristics that keep them with strengths and weaknesses to the two cars, either electric or gas.

Here it is done from characteristics as important as the capacity of recovery, the loudness or even the vibrations that are transmitted to the cabin. These are also part of those peculiarities that place some models above their rivals. In the aspect of acceleration, electric vehicles have a characteristic that makes them practically unbeatable: and that is that they have all the pair from practically the moment of startup.

This also makes the motor efficiency is much higher, with figures of 0.1 and 0.23 kW / h per kilometer. It is a very low indicator, but it will be even lower in a short time, since a little more than half of this consumption is derived from the inefficiency in the battery charging process

In the case of the latter, these differ in that their benefits work very similar to a conventional car. They are not charged from an electrical network (in the non-pluggable ones) and their operation is really total in all its facets: fast acceleration, good performance motors, efficient performances …

Putting them on a scale, what we see is that those who do not carry electrical technology have the advantage of being able to make longer trips without having to recharge them, while the electrical ones they spend very little and with less pollution to the environment, something that is of special concern in large cities. Of course, its mobility is more urban and not for long journeys. But there are more advantages that go from one side and the other.

Emissions

Probably, the first and big difference between these electric and gas cars is the emissions they expel into the atmosphere. It is true that both in the most modern and in those that incorporate this element in their fuel their distances are much higher than what happens with a traditional one, although there is one that emits more.

And it is not the gas. In general, whether they are from liquefied natural gas or petroleum, they are vehicles that have lower levels of contamination than one that can be diesel or gasoline. Here, for every liter of liquefied petroleum gas consumed per 100 km, about 16.2 g / km of CO₂ is emitted. While in a natural gas vehicle, for every cubic meter of gas consumed per 100 km, approximately 17.7 g / km of CO₂ are emitted. Of course, these cars have the benefits derived from the ECO label of the DGT.

In the case of purely electric cars (and some plug-ins), their emissions are zero, so it is clear and direct that they are much more sustainable cars.

Autonomy

We could say that now all that is sought in a car is how much autonomy it has, how much distance it allows us to travel with a single charge. This comes directly from the battery-operated ones, which are the ones that are slowing down a point that could be stronger. It is true that there are cars that already reach the 600 km (the high-end ones), but most of it is between 150 and 350-400 km.

Thus, as we can see, this is an issue directly related to batteries, their size and the technology used. That is why it is still limited compared to an internal combustion engine, so the LPG or GNP they also win the game. In fact, the range that a car that runs on natural gas can have is approximately the same as that of a fossil fuel vehicle (sometimes, they have up to four tanks for gas).

The bifuel system gives these vehicles a great autonomy, since to the between 300 and 500 kilometers that the gas provides, the entire fuel tank must be added, which allows reaching up to 1,300 kilometers without refueling in some cases.

Refills

When it comes to refueling, any of the natural gas or oil hybrid car models will do it the same as with a gasoline or diesel one. That’s where it ends up losing 100% power. In addition, and with a quick process, in a few minutes the tanks will be complete and ready to go. For its part, and differentiating itself from electrified vehicles, the infrastructure network is much broader.

Currently the most extensive refueling network is that of LPG, with a total of 620 service stations with this fuel. Instead, this can be seen as the greatest advantage of this system, since it follows the same dynamics as the gasoline one, since it uses a similar engine, a similar tank and the same refueling time. The latter is especially important compared to other vehicles such as electric ones, which normally have their batteries ready at six or eight hours.

Prices

Price is always a noticeable difference in this class of vehicle. It happens well with hybrids (much cheaper than 100% electric), but also with gas, either LPG or CNG. Because, as we mentioned, being one of the least harmful fuels for the environment, made up of butane and propane, its great advantage is that it is very attractive due to its low price.

So much so that at present they have a cost of one 50% lower than gasoline, so for less than 20 euros you can recharge the tank. These cars are usually sold hybrids, since they need gasoline to be able to start, which increases their autonomy. In the case of those that work on batteries, their economic figures are very different. And it is that these have a high purchase cost that exceeds the average price of a conventional car by about 5,000 euros.