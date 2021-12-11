What did he do and what do they accuse him of?

The United States indicts Assange on 18 counts, including hack from US military databases to acquire secret sensitive information related to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq which he later posted on the Wikileaks website.

The Australian maintains that the information exposed abuses perpetrated by the US armed forces.

If convicted in the United States, Assange would face a prison sentence of 175 years, his lawyers say.

However, the US government has said that the sentence would most likely be between four and six years.

Arrest of Assange

On August 21, 2010, at the direction of the Swedish police, the prosecutor Maria Häljebo ordered the arrest of Assange accused of the rape of Anna Ardin, linked to the Cuban opposition. reasons to suspect that he was involved in a rape.

In September 2010, the Swedish Senior Prosecutor, Marianne Ny, considered that there were reasons to believe that the crime had been committed and that it should be classified as rape and consequently ordered the reopening of the preliminary investigation against Assange for an alleged crime of rape.

Julian Assange has two arrest warrants in Sweden for alleged crimes of, respectively, rape in the case of Anna Ardin and sexual harassment in that of Sofia Wilen. He is accused above all of having forced one of the alleged victims to have sex while she was sleeping, without using a condom.

He is also suspected of sexual assault on another woman for having refused to wear a condom, contradicting his express wish. And of sexual assault on the sexual integrity of this woman, as well as illegal coercion for having used the full weight of her body on her during one of her sexual relations.