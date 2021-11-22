Fantasy has become one of the genres most demanded by fans of television series and it is precisely for this reason that video on demand platforms are betting so heavily on them. In that sense, today we tell you what day each episode of The Wheel of Time premieres on Prime Video, fiction based on the novel saga of Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson that has already reached the Amazon service and that it will complete its first season over the next few weeks. Here you have all the information.

Episode 1: Now available

Episode 2: Now available

Episode 3: Now available

Episode 4: November 26

Episode 5: December 3

Episode 6: December 10

Episode 7: December 17

Episode 8: Dec. 24

This Week on Prime Video – Nov 22-28, 2021

As you can see, Prime Video opted for a premiere with the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time, while the following will premiere on Friday of every week until the season concludes in the eighth chapter, which will arrive right on Christmas Eve, as an early Christmas gift. The wheel of time tells the story of a huge world full of fantasy in which only a select few women can access magic.