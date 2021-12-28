Disney is very clear about what its flagship franchises are and what its fans expect from them. That is precisely why now the video on demand platform Disney + prepares to premiere a new series set in the universe of Star wars. In that sense, today we tell you what day each episode of The Book of Boba Fett opens, which lands on the subscription service this week with its first episode and which will be broadcasting the rest little by little over the next few weeks. We will tell you when exactly it will.

Episode 1: December 29

December 29 Episode 2: January 5

January 5 Episode 3: 12th of January

12th of January Episode 4: January 19

January 19 Episode 5: 26 of January

26 of January Episode 6: February 2nd

February 2nd Episode 7: February 9

As you can see, Disney + has opted to premiere the episodes of The Book of Boba Fett the Wednesday of every week, starting next December 29, 2021. To see the rest of the series we will have to wait until 2022, until it ends with its last chapter on February 9. Remember that The Book of Boba Fett is a spin-off of The Mandalorian starring Boba Fett and Fennec Shand and that it is the new Disney + internship in the Star Wars universe after the immense success achieved with the aforementioned series.