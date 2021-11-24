Marvel has decided to broaden its horizons beyond cinema and its Cinematographic Universe with a multitude of series that serve to present or delve into characters from the franchise. He has done it with WandaVision, Loki or Falcon and the Winter Soldier and now it is the turn of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. And today we tell you what day each episode of Hawkeye premieres in Disney +, the new Marvel and Disney superhero series that lands on the video on demand platform today with its first episodes to tell us about this transition to the new Hawkeye, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Below you can see the full calendar of Falcon’s Eye premieres:

Episode 1: Now available

Episode 2: Now available

Episode 3: December 1st

Episode 4: December 8

Episode 5: December 15

Episode 6: December 22th

As you can see, the first two episodes of Hawkeye is now available on Disney + with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld at the head of the cast, while every Wednesday We will be receiving a new chapter until the season concludes with its sixth and final installment. It is one more step for Marvel in its recently released Phase 4 of the UCM, which comes with new superheroes, new faces and with a comprehensive renewal of the team of heroes that have accompanied us during the last decade.