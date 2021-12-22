It is at this time that the large consulting firms present their studies of megatrends, a kind of consultative tarot on what is coming – without being able, like the Song of the Black woman, to say when.

But we seldom sit down to see what was not done, the predictions that, if they had worked, would have fixed something: what could have been and was not.

To begin with, what would have happened if the reaction of companies to the pandemic had not remained in the plans without executing and effective actions had been taken other than asking employees to “manage uncertainty” and “be resilient”? What would the story be if a final decision had been made on flexible remote work?

Changing flank, what would have happened if a well-thought-out and orderly reform of outsourcing had been carried out? Who in their right mind creates a new requirement to hire and is to register on a state registry? Doesn’t that sound like old-fashioned socialism from 1970? What would have happened if this reform had been accompanied by a real change, seeking decent employment and seeking mechanisms to regulate the real problem that is informal employment?

In the same sense, how would we be now if the union organizations had taken a look inside and thought about their future, renewed their leaders of decades, to give way to a modern unionism, not commercial but genuinely guaranteeing and productive? Which one should have been the reaction of the legislative and business bodies to realize the dangers of the parallel agreements to the T-MEC regarding the intervention of northern unions in our labor dynamics?

In the social field, how would we be seeing today a business activity committed to collapsing the structural causes of poverty through the inclusion of the less favored classes within its workforces? Why do we see so few educational initiatives to guarantee , at least, secondary education in sectors condemned to the poverty gap?

Given the changes that the pandemic inevitably generated, what would have happened if the discussion about working conditions and flexible work had not been limited to 7% of the jobs that these modalities allow? How would we be if we understood that do we owe a debt to the lower part of the labor pyramid that also has individual needs even deeper than those of the niche above?

Would we be better as a society if we understand that 40% of workers do not have the minimum legal benefits and that we have generated precarious and exploitative conditions of lumpen employment for a social group that has no different option to resign?