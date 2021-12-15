“We came from not having a percentage of educational consumption in the survey. We were practically at zero on broadcast television and on radio. In the previous ENCCAS there was never the educational content in a particular way, it has no precedent, ”says Díaz.

The preference of educational consumption in the next exercises of the ENCCA survey may change, but it considers that it is a segment that users will continue to see, due to the development that educational platforms have had.

“I think that to the extent that confinement decreases, that children return to face-to-face classes or the television stations stop broadcasting, these types of mentions will diminish. But educational content through television or radio or the internet is going to have an important presence from now on, I don’t know if at the same thresholds that we had in these years in the context of confinement, ”he considers.

In contrast, sports were the contents with the lowest consumption, since on open television only 17% claimed to watch a program from this segment, while only 4% on the Internet.

The drop in sports consumption is associated with the fact that the health crisis caused soccer and other sports seasons to be canceled.

To carry out the ENCCA this year, the IFT took a sample of 8,750 cases where 6,125 were applied in the urban population and 2,625 in rural areas.

According to the survey data, what users consume the most on open television is news, as this segment has 64% of the mentions. The head of the IFT Media and Audiovisual Content Unit points out that this high consumption of content is due to the fact that citizens wanted to be informed about what refers to the health crisis.

“It seems that open television becomes the news space that people go to and, in this context, it seems that citizens are diversifying our consumption and that is not why we are ceasing to consume open TV entertainment,” he says.

Disney + and Tik Tok gain ground in

pandemic

The contents in social networks and streaming platforms were preferred by the audiences to pass the confinement. The ENCCA survey highlights that the Disney + under-command video app, which arrived last year in the midst of the pandemic, appeared as one of the favorite options to view content online, having 7% of the preferences, although Netflix It is still the app most viewed by users with 79%.

“Disney’s 7% levels seem disruptive to me, I think there is a relationship [de su crecimiento] in which these platforms arise in a context of pandemic ”, he considers.

Another case was the appearance of Tik Tok with 4% of the mentions as one of the most viewed networks by users. “In the use of social networks, the children consolidated Tik Tok”.