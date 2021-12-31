As they are

As such, this connector is nothing other than the plug with which our electric car connects to the network to recharge. And, precisely because of its various charging modes, it is so difficult to find a standard since many types of plugs for each case already existed on the market before these vehicles.

Although it has been trying for a few years homologate the type of connector of the same, the reality is that, to this day, there is not yet a standard one, but there are different models on the market. This also joins another problem that coexists with this generation of electrified cars.

And is the reduced infrastructure recharge. It is clear that the universalization of charging connectors is one of the priorities that companies must keep in mind in order to continue advancing. Thus, depending on the car we have, we can load it with one system or another, although the most normal thing is that the same vehicle admits several types of connectors.

For example, the so-called SAE J1772, which has a North American standard0, which is compatible with the electric models of Opel, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Ford, Toyota, Citröen and Kia. We can find various types.

SAE J1772

This connector is the best known and the one that the electric car most tends to use. It is the type 1 or SAE J1772. In almost any country in the world where a recharging point is found, this mode can be found. It is used by American and Asian automobile manufacturers.

It is also characterized by having five terminals: two for communication, plus those of a single-phase low voltage: phase, neutral and ground. Can have two recharge levels, with currents of up to 16 A, for slow charging and up to 34 A, for semi-fast charging, with a maximum recharging power of 7.4 kW. It can be found in Kia and Nissan cars, in all Mistubishi, Ford or Toyota cars, but also in European cars such as Renault, Chevrolet or some Citroën.

Mennekes

The next, and also widely used, is the Mennekes connector, type 2, which is used for much of the electric recharging. Along with SAE type 1, it is one of the most popular among vehicles made in europe, which include the brands of Volkswagen, BMW or Audi, among others.

The big difference with the first is in the number of phases and, consequently, in the possibility of a higher charging speed. Normally the maximum load power in type 1 is 7.4kW, while in type 2 or Mennekes an amplitude that goes up to 22kW. This is because it can be used with single, biphasic or triphasic systems.

Schuko

The Schuko connector for our electrical is the one that we can see more of in our day to day, since it is the one we use regularly for household appliances. Unlike the first two, this one is not exclusively intended for recharging electric vehicles.

Thus, if we recharge through a Schuko socket, our recharge will be single-phase and the intensity will be limited, which means that 12 A should never be exceeded, as the connector itself or its base could catch fire. At the same time, recharging from this socket should be reserved for certain emergency situations.

CHAdeMo

The CHAdeMO connector is the standard for Japanese manufacturers (Honda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru or Toyota). It is characterized by being the largest diameter, having 10 terminals inside. It is specifically designed for fast recharge in direct current.

It admits up to 200 A of current intensity (for ultra-fast recharges) and 400 kW. It is the one with the largest diameter, both the connector and the cable. It is the only connector that allows bidirectional recharging, that is, it is the car that supplies the energy, for example, to the house at any given time.

CSS combo

This connector for our electric car combines an alternating current type Mennekes with another direct current with two terminals. In this way, using only one part, you can perform normal recharges, and using both, fast and even ultra-fast recharges, with up to 100kW in direct current.

It can be used both at home and in public charging stations, where it is very present. It is a connector that has been created between American and German builders, which is used by some Tesla models and many German brands. It is also often used by electrified Hyundai, Seat or Skoda models.