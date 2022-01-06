Lowi opted for temporarily lowering their rates, but that promotion has been extended over time. Since last summer it has been active and right now it should end on January 31, although everything indicates that it will be extended again. Prices are as follows:

The price war between the second brands of the large operators and the most prominent virtual mobile operators in the market can be a great ally for the user. “A troubled river, fishermen gain” is a saying that applies perfectly to this situation of “chaos” in which we can have a lot for very little money. In fact, the band of 30 euros for fiber and mobile is very competitive.

100 Mbps fiber + unlimited calls + 10GB per 29.95 euros

Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited calls + 25GB for 34.95 euros

600 Mbps fiber + unlimited calls + 30GB for 39.95 euros

Cheap fiber in O2

Telefónica’s second brand in Spain has ended up succumbing to the price war, despite continuing to maintain its commitment to offering the best service or customer service. Right now, we can get all these options:

Fiber 600 Mbps + mobile with unlimited calls and 60GB for 50 euros

Fiber 500 Mbps + mobile with unlimited calls and 30GB for 44 euros

Fiber 300 Mbps + mobile with unlimited calls and 25GB for 38 euros

Fiber 100 Mbps + mobile with unlimited calls and 10GB per 30 euros

Cheap fiber at Digi

Romanians were the ones that captured the most mobile lines in all of 2021 and the second in fixed lines after the MásMóvil Group. Their commitment to bursting prices is paying off and right now they have these proposals in Spain:

300 Mbps Fiber + 2GB Combo to browse 27 euros

Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited 8GB to browse for 30 euros

Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited 12GB to browse for 31 euros

Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited 24GB to browse for 34 euros

Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited 60GB to browse for 37 euros

Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited data to browse for 45 euros

Fiber 1 Gbps + Combo 2GB to browse for 32 euros

Fiber 1 Gbps + unlimited 8GB to browse for 35 euros

Fiber 1 Gbps + unlimited 12GB to browse for 36 euros

Fiber 1 Gbps + unlimited 24GB to browse for 40 euros

Fiber 1 Gbps + unlimited 60GB to browse for 42 euros

Fiber 1 Gbps + unlimited data to browse for 50 euros

The 1 Gbps rates can be contracted with 10 Gbps XGSPON fiber in the PRO-DIGI technology’s own coverage areas.

Cheap fiber at Finetwork

Another virtual one that is doing things well and that has interesting rates that are competing to be the cheapest fiber in 2022. Its fiber and mobile combinations are as follows:

Fiber 600Mb and 50GB + Unlimited for 44.90 euros

Fiber 600Mb and 35GB + Unlimited for 39.90 euros

Fiber 300Mb and 2x15GB + Unlimited for 39.90 euros

Fiber 300Mb and 24GB + Unlimited for 34.90 euros

Fiber 100Mb and 2x9GB + Unlimited for 34.70 euros

Fiber 100Mb and 12GB + Unlimited by 29.90 euros

Cheap fiber at Simyo

The virtual Orange has the lowest prices on the market. If we are looking for some combination of fiber and mobile that is cheap, we must take into account these options:

Fiber 100 Mbps + 200 minutes + 100MB per 26.49 euros

Fiber 100 Mbps + unlimited + 14GB for 28.99 euros

Fiber 100 Mbps + unlimited + 25GB for 32.99 euros

Fiber 100 Mbps + unlimited + 35GB for 38.99 euros

Fiber 300 Mbps + 100 minutes + 7GB for 29.49 euros

Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited + 14GB for 31.99 euros

Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited + 25GB for 35.99 euros

Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited + 35GB for 41.99 euros

Fiber 500 Mbps + 100 minutes + 7GB for 31.49 euros

Fiber 500 Mbps + unlimited + 14GB for 33.99 euros

Fiber 500 Mbps + unlimited + 25GB for 37.99 euros

Fiber 500 Mbps + unlimited + 35GB for 43.99 euros

Cheap fiber at Pepephone

From the MásMóvil Group we could choose several brands, but we are going to stay with Pepephone. The red polka dot operator follows her strategy without departing from her principles and offers the following: