2021 was the year of the ultimate explosion of low-cost deals. It is not that we have too many new operators or low-cost brands, but the truth is that we have incredible pressure in this price segment. Getting one of the best and cheapest fiber rates is not an easy matter because we have to check prices in many operators. To try to shed a little light on the matter, we tell you what cheap fiber to hire in 2022 and what they offer Lowi, O2, Digi, Finetwork, Simyo or Pepephone.
The price war between the second brands of the large operators and the most prominent virtual mobile operators in the market can be a great ally for the user. “A troubled river, fishermen gain” is a saying that applies perfectly to this situation of “chaos” in which we can have a lot for very little money. In fact, the band of 30 euros for fiber and mobile is very competitive.
Cheap fiber at Lowi
Lowi opted for temporarily lowering their rates, but that promotion has been extended over time. Since last summer it has been active and right now it should end on January 31, although everything indicates that it will be extended again. Prices are as follows:
- 100 Mbps fiber + unlimited calls + 10GB per 29.95 euros
- Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited calls + 25GB for 34.95 euros
- 600 Mbps fiber + unlimited calls + 30GB for 39.95 euros
Cheap fiber in O2
Telefónica’s second brand in Spain has ended up succumbing to the price war, despite continuing to maintain its commitment to offering the best service or customer service. Right now, we can get all these options:
- Fiber 600 Mbps + mobile with unlimited calls and 60GB for 50 euros
- Fiber 500 Mbps + mobile with unlimited calls and 30GB for 44 euros
- Fiber 300 Mbps + mobile with unlimited calls and 25GB for 38 euros
- Fiber 100 Mbps + mobile with unlimited calls and 10GB per 30 euros
Cheap fiber at Digi
Romanians were the ones that captured the most mobile lines in all of 2021 and the second in fixed lines after the MásMóvil Group. Their commitment to bursting prices is paying off and right now they have these proposals in Spain:
- 300 Mbps Fiber + 2GB Combo to browse 27 euros
- Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited 8GB to browse for 30 euros
- Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited 12GB to browse for 31 euros
- Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited 24GB to browse for 34 euros
- Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited 60GB to browse for 37 euros
- Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited data to browse for 45 euros
- Fiber 1 Gbps + Combo 2GB to browse for 32 euros
- Fiber 1 Gbps + unlimited 8GB to browse for 35 euros
- Fiber 1 Gbps + unlimited 12GB to browse for 36 euros
- Fiber 1 Gbps + unlimited 24GB to browse for 40 euros
- Fiber 1 Gbps + unlimited 60GB to browse for 42 euros
- Fiber 1 Gbps + unlimited data to browse for 50 euros
The 1 Gbps rates can be contracted with 10 Gbps XGSPON fiber in the PRO-DIGI technology’s own coverage areas.
Cheap fiber at Finetwork
Another virtual one that is doing things well and that has interesting rates that are competing to be the cheapest fiber in 2022. Its fiber and mobile combinations are as follows:
- Fiber 600Mb and 50GB + Unlimited for 44.90 euros
- Fiber 600Mb and 35GB + Unlimited for 39.90 euros
- Fiber 300Mb and 2x15GB + Unlimited for 39.90 euros
- Fiber 300Mb and 24GB + Unlimited for 34.90 euros
- Fiber 100Mb and 2x9GB + Unlimited for 34.70 euros
- Fiber 100Mb and 12GB + Unlimited by 29.90 euros
Cheap fiber at Simyo
The virtual Orange has the lowest prices on the market. If we are looking for some combination of fiber and mobile that is cheap, we must take into account these options:
- Fiber 100 Mbps + 200 minutes + 100MB per 26.49 euros
- Fiber 100 Mbps + unlimited + 14GB for 28.99 euros
- Fiber 100 Mbps + unlimited + 25GB for 32.99 euros
- Fiber 100 Mbps + unlimited + 35GB for 38.99 euros
- Fiber 300 Mbps + 100 minutes + 7GB for 29.49 euros
- Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited + 14GB for 31.99 euros
- Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited + 25GB for 35.99 euros
- Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited + 35GB for 41.99 euros
- Fiber 500 Mbps + 100 minutes + 7GB for 31.49 euros
- Fiber 500 Mbps + unlimited + 14GB for 33.99 euros
- Fiber 500 Mbps + unlimited + 25GB for 37.99 euros
- Fiber 500 Mbps + unlimited + 35GB for 43.99 euros
Cheap fiber at Pepephone
From the MásMóvil Group we could choose several brands, but we are going to stay with Pepephone. The red polka dot operator follows her strategy without departing from her principles and offers the following:
- 300 Mbps fiber + unlimited calls + 23GB per 38.90 euros
- 600 Mbps fiber + unlimited calls + 42GB for 48.90 euros