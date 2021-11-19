This redesign of the system is accompanied by multiple customization features so that the phone has a unique look. One of them is the property called “Color Extraction”.

Will your mobile take advantage of it?

With this addition of the update, we will be the ones who will decide how the design of our smartphone will be. With this version of Android comes a complete facelift to the interface appearance including animations, buttons and many more elements.

This functionality allows our wallpaper energize the interface operating system. This means that depending on the image that we establish, Android automatically adjusts the system colors based on the colors that predominate in the background.

Quick settings

Daily we use the control panel of our device to quickly access the functions of the phone. With Material You, quick settings now have more information and they are accessibly better for the user.

Sections related to Google Pay to manage the cards inserted in the smartphone and access controls to Google Home from which to activate the home automation devices of our home.

Revamped animations

Another aspect that has undergone drastic changes is the animations when navigating the system. These are integrated throughout the mobile and they work completely smoothly.

We’ve just found another big change coming to Android 12👀 Check out the new lockscreen open / close animation in the vid below! Credits to TG user kampotik and @ kdrag0n for sharing this! Read more here: https://t.co/y3Y7Uk6AAl pic.twitter.com/5S8k07nlbE – XDA (@xdadevelopers) March 18, 2021

There are new animations for all kinds of movements through the terminal such as scrolling, touches on the screen and even for the lock and unlock from the screen. The latter is the most noticeable to the naked eye and looks pretty good with that fading darkness.

Each manufacturer has its own personalization layer, so this novelty does not have to reach all brands. Even so, Mishaal Rahman, a member of XDA Developers, found in the source code of this new property a function that commits which companies will be compatible with Material You. The companies in question are the following:

Realme

Oppo

Alive

Xiaomi

OnePlus

Motorola

Intel

Nokia

Sony

TCL

Lenovo

The list brings together some other brands, although the main ones operating in Spain are those present here. If you wonder why Samsung It is not among them because One UI 4 already implements a similar dynamic theme feature.