What Causes Aqueous Clear Flow?

Although many women view the presence of transparent watery discharge with surprise, the truth is that it is a sign of good health. It is normal and is caused by the action of female sex hormones.

Last update: January 05, 2022

Aqueous clear flow is normal in all women of childbearing age. In terms of color it is similar to water. Its consistency is similar to that of egg white and occurs during the most fertile days of the month.

The main function of the transparent watery flow is to facilitate the fertilization of the ovum. Its presence makes the sperm able to slide better, so that they reach the egg.

It is also normal that the presence of the transparent watery discharge is accompanied by a slight pain in the lower abdomen. This is because it corresponds to the moment when the egg is released from the ovary and is moving towards the fallopian tubes.

Aqueous transparent flow characteristics

Aqueous clear flow is the main indicator that women are in the most fertile days of the month. The usual thing is that at the beginning it has a more liquid consistency, which becomes thick and elastic in the following days. The latter is a sign that you are ovulating.

In addition to promoting fertilization, the transparent aqueous flow fulfills other functions:

It acts as a cleaning mechanism: its presence helps to remove and eliminate dead cells, as well as debris that are in the vaginal canal.

its presence helps to remove and eliminate dead cells, as well as debris that are in the vaginal canal. It is a regulatory factor: Thanks to this flow, a proper balance is maintained in moisture and lubrication of the vaginal walls.

Thanks to this flow, a proper balance is maintained in moisture and lubrication of the vaginal walls. PH regulation: some studies point out that this discharge helps regulate vaginal pH, which promotes the growth of protective microorganisms.

It must be said that the transparent watery discharge can occur at any time of the month. In fact, it is not uncommon for it to be secreted after an intense exercise routine. This should not be a cause for alarm.

After strenuous exercise routines, a woman may have a clear discharge normally.

What Causes Aqueous Clear Flow?

This flow is associated with hormonal changes. Female sex hormones are substances that stimulate or inhibit the different processes that give rise to the menstrual cycle.

Within those hormones, estrogen is the one that most affects the production of vaginal discharge. In turn, it increases shortly before ovulation occurs. This leads to the level of the aqueous clear flow also increasing.

After ovulation, estrogen levels decrease and the flow becomes denser and sparser. On the other hand, this type of discharge can also appear in the first or third trimester of pregnancy. In the second trimester it is not usual.

The signs that something is wrong …

As long as the watery clear flow maintains the translucent color, its somewhat slimy appearance and the absence of odor, all is well. If there are changes in the consistency, coloration, or texture of the flow, it could be a sign of problems.

According to data available, until 95% of vaginal infections generate changes in the flow. The changes to consider are the following.

Foul-smelling discharge

A foul-smelling vaginal discharge is often a sign of a yeast or bacterial infection.. It is important that this situation is consulted with the doctor. There is a possibility that it is a sexually transmitted disease, such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichomonas.

It is common for excess hygiene in the intimate area to cause an imbalance in the vaginal flora. Under these conditions it is easier for a yeast infection or yeast infection to develop. In all these cases, the vaginal discharge has a bad odor.

Changes in color

Changes in the color of the discharge are also often indicators of infection:

In bacterial vaginosis, the color turns grayish-white, with a very bad odor.

Candidiasis causes a thick, lumpy, white color.

In trichomoniasis there is a greenish-yellow, frothy discharge.

Flow with blood

Sometimes blood tinges appear in the clear watery discharge. Sometimes it looks completely pink.

This may be one of the first signs that the egg was fertilized. and that a woman is pregnant. However, it must be confirmed with a test or laboratory test.

Traces of blood in normal flow sometimes indicate pregnancy. With a test it is possible to confirm it.

Good intimate hygiene practices

As long as the watery clear flow maintains its usual appearance, this discharge can be considered normal. Changes in quantity are not signs of a problem, and neither are changes in thickness.

On the other hand, any transformation in color, smell or texture is a sign that something may be happening. If this happens, it is best to consult with the gynecologist.

It is advisable to maintain good hygiene of the genital area. However, douching should not be abused as it is counterproductive. Prefer cotton underwear and refrain from panty liners to reduce the risk of changes in vaginal flora.

It might interest you …