It may have happened to some of you: after updating or restoring the iPhone, for some reason the device turns off and appears with the frozen apple logo on the device screen. What happens is that the moment we turn on the iPhone, the computer has to execute a series of processes before it is fully operational (all this is done while we see the apple logo on the screen).

If the phone does not go beyond the logo, it means that it is possible that something goes wrong with the system startup processes. This situation can be relatively frequent, so here are some tricks to follow if at any time it happens to you.

What should you do so that your iPhone passes the apple logo

First of all, if your iPhone has been on the apple logo for a couple of minutes without moving forward, you should try force restart the device. For this you must follow these recommendations:

iPhone with Face ID, iPhone 8, and iPhone SE: press and release the Volume Up button. Then press and release the Volume Down button. Quickly press and hold the lock button until the iPhone restarts.

press and release the Volume Up button. Then press and release the Volume Down button. Quickly press and hold the lock button until the iPhone restarts. iPhone 7/7 Plus: Press and hold the Lock button while pressing the Volume Down button.

Press and hold the Lock button while pressing the Volume Down button. iPhone 4 / 4s / 5 / 5s / 6 / 6s: Press and hold the lock button in time with the home button.

Use the Finder or iTunes to fix the problem





If you restart the device and the problem continues, we advise you use the Finder to solve it. Remember that for several versions of macOS, you must use the Finder to synchronize your iPhone (iTunes is still used on Windows). What you should do is follow these steps:

Open Finder on your Mac (or iTunes on one with Windows) and connect the frozen iPhone via USB cable.

Once the iPhone is detected, the platform will give you a notification indicating that you must restore the phone.

Click the Restore option.

This will take care of restoring the phone and updating it to the latest version of iOS.

When the process is finished, you will notice that the iPhone already passes the Apple logo and works correctly.

What if my iPhone is not recognized?





If the Finder or iTunes on Windows doesn’t recognize your iPhone, you must put it in recovery mode. For this, we recommend that you connect the device to the computer. While the device is connected, you must force it to restart with these steps, but do not release the buttons when you see the Apple logo, as you must wait for the Connect to iTunes screen to appear:

On a Face ID, iPhone SE, or iPhone 8: Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the volume down button. Then press and hold the side button until you see the Connect to iTunes screen.

On an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus: press and hold the Side and Volume Down buttons at the same time. Hold them down until you see the Connect to iTunes screen.

On iPhone 6s and earlier, iPad, or iPod touch: press and hold the Home button and the top (or side) button at the same time. Hold them down until you see the Connect to iTunes screen.

After following these steps, you will see the Restore option on the computer screen, which you must accept in order to complete the process and have your mobile device back without the frozen apple logo problem.