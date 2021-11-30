Therefore, in a recent interview with Fandango, Sony producer Amy Pascal, has confirmed that Tom Holland to reprise his role in a new trilogy. All the fans have breathed with relief by also confirming that will be framed within the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And, the fact that Sony has the rights to the character has made relations between the Japanese company and Disney have been turbulent.

Moreover, for a time, and seeing how the character of Spider-man was revitalized by Holland and Marvel, Sony was thought to recover all the rights and to make the following films in that strange and isolated universe of the MCU that they mounted.

Luckily, it won’t. In fact, the first clues announce that those parallel universes, of rights and characters shared between Sony and Disney, can be further narrowed in the new films.

What will the new Spider-Man trilogy be about?

Obviously, it is top secret yet. At the moment, they are promoting everything possible No way home and hoping to close the first joint trilogy with honors and the biggest film of Spider-man never shot. However, between rumors, clues and statements here and there, we can intuit some juicy things from future movies.

The long-awaited encounter between Spider-man and Venom

The common history between Spider-man and the symbiote Venom It’s legendary in the comics, with some already classic story lines. And the fact that the post-credits scene from Venom: Let there be carnage I already winked at Spider-man of Tom Holland, uniting both universes, makes herald the encounter between the two titans.

Without a doubt, this is the crossover Most anticipated by fans, and by producers, because both franchises are a huge success on their own and they hope that it will be the formula of infinite money when they finally come together.

Morbius and other traditional Spider-Man villains

Morbius is another traditional antihero / villain in Spider-man and that it will debut with its own film, played by Jared Leto. Everything suggests that they will also cross paths, at some point, in the new trilogy.

In the labyrinth of character rights, as Sony has to Spider-man and those of his closest universe, Venom, Morbius and company have been absent from the MCU. However, hopefully Sony and Marvel will definitely bury the differences under a ton of money and integrate them more in future movies.

Miles Morales and Tom Holland, two Spider-man together

The other big rumor that Spider-Man fans are salivating about is the possibility that the two Spider-men more famous, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, join in one of the movies of the new trilogy. Perhaps, even that it closes like this, passing the witness of Spider-man from Parker to Morales.

In fact, Amy Pascal is also a producer on the Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which will have an animated continuation and, probably, an extension to live action action, with a flesh and blood Miles Morales next to Tom Holland.

Now what Spider-Man: No way home definitely opens the doors of the multiverse, anything is possible and fans will have another one of those ecstatic moments on the big screen.

As we can see, the truth is that the universe of Spider-man seems to have his best times ahead and the new trilogy will make the fantasies of the followers of Spidey. If Sony and Disney don’t fight again for the umpteenth time, of course.