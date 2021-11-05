Throughout the year, all companies have a series of special events, where they offer special discounts and the most purchased products in this sense, are technology, home, toys, video games and beauty, but in this Good End 2021, it is expected that the purchases focus only on the first two categories.
According to studies and analysis carried out by NPD Mexico, during the Good End of last year, specifically electronics and video games, they sold about 24% of their annual sales, followed by white goods with 19%, minor appliances and beauty with 14 %, as well as computers and toys with 12%.
The most sold in these dates!
One of the constants that has evolved over the years is electronics, which last year managed to sell 38% of all sales made, in addition to the fact that the white goods continued to advance with 19.6%, computed with 15.9%, toys with 9.4% and video games with 7.5%.
However, one of the categories that has grown the most recently is video games, which, compared to 2019, managed to grow 38.4% in 2020, this is probably due to the arrival of the new generation of consoles and products related to them.
Evolution of e-commerce in Buen Fin
Thanks to the various initiatives that have been carried out over the years, mainly in Buen Fin and Hot Sale, electronic commerce has had an impressive boost, achieving that the categories of technology, home, toys, video games and beauty achieve historic sales .
For 2018, sales in electronic commerce represented 9%, for 2019, they increased to 10.5% and in 2020, up to 18.9%, last year, Good End, managed to position itself as a great success, although this is also due to the fact that It lasted two weeks and the pandemic probably influenced the outcome.
“Regarding the sales channels of each year, Self-services has been the most relevant channel for the seasonality of the Good End, within the technology, home, toys and video game industries. However, in recent editions, we have observed that departmental channels and electronic commerce have been gaining ground in the Mexican market ”, comments Ignacio Migoya, Director of Retail Business at NPD Mexico.
What do we expect for this Good End 2021?
- Electronics is viewed as one of the main ones, due to the need that the pandemic has generated, as well as giving enough space for the food preparation industry, household cleaning (such as vacuum cleaners and air purifiers) to be some of the most wanted items.
- Another item that is probably some of the most sought after and coveted, will be televisions and computers, as well as accessories for these, from cooling bases or sound bars.
- On the other hand, the toy and beauty industry, were the most decreasing in the pandemic, it is expected that, in Bien Fin, these two will recover.
- The increase in sales is expected to be double digits, especially in electronic commerce, which has become a trend, this because there is now a larger base of consumers who have bought online and will probably repeat this.