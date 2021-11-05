Throughout the year, all companies have a series of special events, where they offer special discounts and the most purchased products in this sense, are technology, home, toys, video games and beauty, but in this Good End 2021, it is expected that the purchases focus only on the first two categories.

According to studies and analysis carried out by NPD Mexico, during the Good End of last year, specifically electronics and video games, they sold about 24% of their annual sales, followed by white goods with 19%, minor appliances and beauty with 14 %, as well as computers and toys with 12%.

The Good End has already begun: Memes flood social networks before user complaints

One of the constants that has evolved over the years is electronics, which last year managed to sell 38% of all sales made, in addition to the fact that the white goods continued to advance with 19.6%, computed with 15.9%, toys with 9.4% and video games with 7.5%.

However, one of the categories that has grown the most recently is video games, which, compared to 2019, managed to grow 38.4% in 2020, this is probably due to the arrival of the new generation of consoles and products related to them.

Photo: NPD Mexico

Evolution of e-commerce in Buen Fin

Thanks to the various initiatives that have been carried out over the years, mainly in Buen Fin and Hot Sale, electronic commerce has had an impressive boost, achieving that the categories of technology, home, toys, video games and beauty achieve historic sales .

For 2018, sales in electronic commerce represented 9%, for 2019, they increased to 10.5% and in 2020, up to 18.9%, last year, Good End, managed to position itself as a great success, although this is also due to the fact that It lasted two weeks and the pandemic probably influenced the outcome.

“Regarding the sales channels of each year, Self-services has been the most relevant channel for the seasonality of the Good End, within the technology, home, toys and video game industries. However, in recent editions, we have observed that departmental channels and electronic commerce have been gaining ground in the Mexican market ”, comments Ignacio Migoya, Director of Retail Business at NPD Mexico.

Photo: NPD Mexico

What do we expect for this Good End 2021?