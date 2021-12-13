What are the novelties of the new 9th generation iPad?

The 9th-generation iPad brings with it seemingly little news, but powerful. Although, aesthetically it still maintains the same line as its eighth version, inside now it has functions that make it much better for multitasking, use of the camera and even performance.

This now has the A13 Bionic chip, which makes it 20% more powerful in GPU and CPU compared to its predecessor, in addition to an 8-core Neural Engine, which promises improvements in both video and photo editing programs. .

In addition, for the first time, it includes the TrueTone function that allows the brightness adjustment according to the environmental signals, which allows a better rest for the eyes of those who use it.

Another novelty is the 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera, which has Center Stage, the centered focus setting that allows you to recognize not only a person but a group, as well as if someone enters or someone in the frame. This worked very well during calls – which although they are less and less, are still essential in this pandemic world – as well as for those who use this device to take photos. It should be noted that this is the first time that this has been included in an iPad that is not Pro.

In this iPad, with the A13 Bionic chip and the iPadOS15 operating system, the multitasking function is increasingly simple

Apple / Courtesy)



This iPad has always been key for those looking for a productivity device, now with its new processor, better performance, plus updates to the iPadOS15 operating system, this tablet allows users to have better multitasking functions, open several apps almost automatically and keep them open without affecting performance much and even integrate functions such as selecting text from images and integrating it into files.

This iPad segment is always consolidated as the safest option for those who enter the world of tablets, with the need to have a portable, lightweight device capable of getting them out of trouble in terms of work and entertainment. It is very comfortable to work in a text editor or a spreadsheet, but it is also ideal for a smooth and immersive gaming experience. In addition, it is compatible with Apple Pencil, so taking notes and drawing becomes a real pleasure.

All of the above could not be enjoyed in the same way without good energy efficiency, that is why this iPad is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 8.6 mAh. In less demanding applications such as office parcels, browsers or e-mail, it can reach up to 11 hours of continuous use. When playing video games, video games or video calls, the time is reduced but something important to note is that the temperature of the device does not rise too high. This clearly contributes to better battery life.

Hard drive storage capacity starts at 64GB, enough to download a large number of applications and store content such as photos and video. Of course, an iCloud account with good capacity helps a lot if you have a large multimedia file. However, for those who prefer not to depend on the cloud, the version with the largest storage capacity has 256 GB.