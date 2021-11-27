Well, here comes the Xiaomi phone redial policy , which as you know is quite active every year. By this we mean that on many occasions the phones that arrive in Spain with the Poco brand are actually Redmi or Xiaomi in other regions. And precisely that is what seems to happen with these new phones when they arrive in Europe and Spain. That these are actually going to be based on Redmi’s most prominent mid-range mobiles, and will arrive in our country as a Pocophone X4, at least that’s what the latest information points to.

These mobiles will come to be like the new top of the range of the brand, based on the fact that these phones are usually a mid-range with top-of-the-range aspirations, and these new models are not going to be less.

Everything suggests that the recent Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro + actually will become the Pocophone X4 and Pocophone X4 Pro, two phones that will be called to be the most desired of the mid-range in the coming months. First, it is expected that they will not be delayed much and could even be presented before the end of the year. And above all, the Pocophone X4 Pro will be the real star of this launch, with the fastest fast charge that we have ever seen in a mid-range phone.

Because it would boast of the fast charge of the Redmi Note 11 Pro +, which as you know is no less than 120W. These models have Dimensity processors from MediaTek, and it is speculated that there will be Snapdragon models that will arrive later in Spain as the real Redmi Note 11. Therefore it seems that once Xiaomi will bet on renaming its phones to sell them in Europe and therefore in Europe in a different guise. Something that already we have seen with the Pocophone M4 Pro 5G, which is a Redmi Note 11. But in the day-to-day it should not have any difference in its technical sheet, and if in its design, that it will incorporate the Pocophone brand to its chassis.

And its price?

The price of the Pocophone X3 Pro at the time was 269.99 euros when it arrived in Spain, so it would not surprise us that the Pocophone X4 Pro had a similar price at the time.

Although integrating a 120W load it would not be ruled out that its price will slightly exceed 300 euros, of course it is a characteristic for which many will pay without batting an eye. Of course, an X4 with a 120W load, 5G, AMOLED screen, or 108 megapixel camera at that price will be a best seller yes or yes, we have no doubts.