Are there chances of fraud?

A strong presence of electoral observers is expected in Sunday’s elections, in which the Honduran Congress and other local contests are also at stake.

Observers fear that a close race increases the risk of wrongdoing. The National Party has a history of using state resources to mobilize voters.

The electoral body has reiterated that “there will be elections” and has asked Hondurans to vote early and en masse on Sunday to “strengthen democracy”, to which the country returned in 1980 after almost 20 years of military regimes.

Regarding the “fraud” that some opponents believe could be forged, analyst Eugenio Sosa told EFE that this can only be done by politicians at the polling stations, which are controlled by them.

“Only they can guarantee that there is no fraud and only they have the capacity to become a fraud, at least the most important political classes,” said Sosa, a sociologist and university professor.

In addition, politicians “have control from the highest electoral body, to the space where the votes are counted,” said the analyst, recalling that the CNE is made up of only representatives of the three parties with the greatest chances of victory, Nacional, Free and Liberal.

Sosa said that if a party does not have people watching the polling stations, it could be a victim of fraud, because there “whoever blinks loses”, as part of a “culture and behavior programmed to become fraud among political parties, within parties. and among the same coreligionists or followers. “

Of the 9.5 million inhabitants that Honduras has, a little more than 5 million have been summoned to the elections, in which a president, three vice presidents, 298 municipal mayors, 128 deputies to the local Parliament and 20 to the Central American will be elected.

With information from AFP and EFE