Although his actual term as head of New York City government will begin in a month and a half, Eric Adams, the city’s mayor-elect, has already started governing with publicity. Making the Empire City more business- and tech-friendly is a centerpiece of Adams’s projected agenda, and to the delight of the crypto community, the incoming mayor has made it a point to repeatedly declare his support for all things related. with Bitcoin (BTC).

In the days following his Nov. 2 victory, Adams, a former Brooklyn Borough President and former police officer, issued a string of cryptocurrency-friendly statements ranging from the promise of collect your first three salaries in Bitcoin to the suggestion of incorporating digital finance courses in the school curricula.

The mayor’s office, however, is only one of several centers of power that have a say in setting the rules of the financial industry, and not the most influential. The regulatory power that currently exists in New York State makes it one of the most difficult jurisdictions in the United States for cryptocurrency companies to navigate. So what power does the mayor of New York have to make real change?

The State of Cryptocurrency Regulation in New York

Getting a top city official fully into cryptocurrency is a welcome development for one of the world’s leading financial centers. New York is considered one of the most difficult jurisdictions in the United States to conduct business related to digital assets, as he told Cointelegraph Gary DeWaal, president of the law firm’s regulation and financial markets practice, Katten.

According to DeWaal, the main cause of this difficulty is the New York BitLicense scheme, which requires entities that conduct a wide range of cryptocurrency-related activities involving New York State or its residents to obtain a specialized license from the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Such activities include receiving digital currency for transmission or transmission thereof; storing, holding, or maintaining custody of cryptocurrencies on behalf of others; the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies or the performance of exchange services as a client business; and the control, administration or issuance of a digital currency.

Konstantin Boyko-Romanovsky, CEO of blockchain company Allnodes, pointed out to Cointelegraph that A BitLicense is not required for mining activities, nor for companies that offer their services and products in exchange for cryptocurrencies. And he added: “It is a beginning, but it is a small sector and it must be expanded.”

Bo Oney, Chief compliance officer for Bitcoin ATM provider Coinsource, one of the first companies to receive a BitLicense in upstate New York, said that The goal of these regulations has always been to protect consumers, keep bad actors at bay, and establish operational and liability requirements for cryptocurrency companies. Still, Oney admitted that the administration of these standards is often far from smooth:

“It is true that time and delays in receiving a BitLicense can be frustrating. Streamlining the application process and improving correspondence times with the NYDFS should be priorities for improvement.”

BitLicense side effects

Last week, the cryptocurrency project CityCoins, community-focused, launched NewYorkCityCoin (NYCCoin), orA digital asset that allows users to fill the city’s coffers through mining, all while earning rewards through the Stacks protocol and its native STX token. Although CityCoins has not formally partnered with New York City for the initiative, Adams has enthusiastically welcomed the arrival of NYCCoin.

However, there is a catch. New Yorkers cannot legally mine currency designed to support their city.

Cointelegraph Senior Editor, Jonathan DeYoung, a New Yorker who recently wrote a New York crypto guide for Cointelegraph Magazine, He noted that as a resident of New York State, he has no means to buy STX, as it is not available on any exchange that has a BitLicense:

“STX is required to mine NYCCoin, which means that indeed I cannot mine NYCCoin despite living in New York. Of course, one could use a VPN and buy it through a non-KYC platform like Binance, but it’s terribly ironic that the average NYC resident is prohibited from mining their own city’s currency. “

While in the short term this contradiction can be overcome by an exchange that owns BitLicense like Coinbase adding support for the token, In a more general scheme of things this suggests that the existing regulatory regime could be cutting off New Yorkers from significant parts of the digital asset infrastructure.

Hostile compliance

Another source of concern for cryptocurrency companies looking to offer services to New York residents is the New York State Attorney General’s Office. Letitia James, the acting attorney general who has announced her intention to run for governor next year, has a history of persecuting tough actions against players in the cryptocurrency industry and issuing extensive warnings about the dangers related to cryptocurrency trading.

In fact, the NYAG had been applying increased scrutiny to digital asset businesses even before James took office in early 2019. Katten’s DeWaal commented to Cointelegraph:

“The New York Attorney General’s issuance of its September 2018 Virtual Market Integrity Initiative report, which identified specific cryptocurrency platforms by name and their adherence to certain best or allegedly problematic practices, after Some relevant information voluntarily offered by the platforms was not helpful in promoting New York as a blockchain-friendly place. “

This approach, DeWaal argued, is best described as publicly naming and shaming rather than “Eradicate Bad Apples Through Due Process Of Law”.

What can be done?

Introducing changes to the BitLicense regime that allow more companies to break the compliance bar and streamline the approval process could be an important step in the direction of making New York a more welcoming crypto destination. This, however, is out of Adams’ hands, as DeWaal put it:

“Ultimately, it will be up to the New York State Department of Financial Services to try to streamline the Bitlicense application process, as well as determine the legal requirements that could be interpreted in a more business-friendly way.”

More profound changes to the BitLicense would require action by the Albany state legislature.

Oney noted that One approach that has worked well elsewhere is establishing controlled sandboxes to stimulate financial innovation. He commented to Cointelegraph:

“Other jurisdictions have been very successful in driving innovation through controlled testing spaces, such as the FCA in the UK, where early stage technology companies can exchange directly with major institutions within their controlled space and test and verify the applicability of the solutions in practice “.

Although creating a controlled fintech testing space in New York City would undoubtedly require the cooperation of multiple city agencies, it is reasonable to expect a mayor to spearhead such an effort.

Finally, there is a whole arsenal of tools that belong to the field of advertising. From raising awareness of the benefits and opportunities of blockchain technology and digital assets to, for example, Appointing a deputy mayor focused on the strategic promotion of fintech-related initiatives, the role of the New York City executive branch offers ample room for maneuver to address a formidable audience of more than 8 million potential crypto allies.

