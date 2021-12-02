At first the GCam was created for the Google Pixel that they only had one camera . This is the main reason why the versions modified by the developers could not make use of the properties of the camera of the American company.

This is mainly due to the fact that the application is exclusive to Google smartphones to achieve Photographs impeccable. However, some developers enabled it for the rest of the terminals as an APK . In this way we can enjoy all the functions that it brings with it in our camera. Also, you can do it in any of the sensors of which you have.

Everything changed when the Google Pixel 4 entered the scene, as it was the first device of the brand to have an integrated double camera system. This event meant that the GCam software would start working with the rest of the sensors.

From that moment on the developers started working in different versions of the camera for other smartphones that do have the ability to use the other cameras of the mobile.

What version do you need

Talk to you about this fact without providing the required version which supports the functions for the other sensors is not very useful. Therefore, you should know that to be able to use in a photo any sensor of your phone is the GCam 7.3.018. From then on all have the possibility.

Carrying out the installation of this version or a later one requires that your smartphone bring with it Android 9.0 or higher. To activate the use of the secondary sensors you must access the Settings of your GCam.

Once inside, select the ‘Advanced settings’ section and after that, ‘Auxiliary camera’. Inside this option you will see a section called ‘Show buttons’ that will display the sensors that you can activate.

What if they don’t work?

On other occasions we have already told you about the XML files, which automatically adjust the GCam to obtain the correct best configuration. If the secondary cameras of your device do not work correctly, the easiest thing is to go to them.

In the developer page you will find a list with all compatible mobiles with the GCam, including its most current version and its respective XML file.