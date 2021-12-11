What Bill Gates foresees for the future in his year-end tally

Bill Gates joins the trend to do his review of the year and therefore shared an extensive note in his website, where, in addition to reflecting on what happened throughout 2021 and on the pandemic that still continues around the world, the Microsoft co-founder also included some predictions for the future.

Throughout history, some of Gates’ predictions have been quite accurate, while several others have not happened as he believed. For example, in 1987 he said that the world of the 21st century would be full of flat screens, which it did happen, but on the other hand, It also said that credit cards would be discontinued in 2007, and to this day they are still very much in force.

So, we will have to wait a while to see if their new predictions come true or not … let’s hope that at least the first one, which talks about the end of the pandemic, is real, because it is what everyone wants.

The worst of the covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022

Gates believes that the worst of the pandemic will end sometime next year; And although that does not mean that from one day to the next everything will return to normal before the arrival of covid-19, things will be much better, in his opinion. In addition, he believes the spread of the virus will be contained thanks to the fact that a greater number of people will be vaccinated around the world.

“It is worrying every time a new variant comes out, but still i am hopeful that sometime next year covid-19 will become endemic in most places. Although it is currently about 10 times more deadly than the flu, vaccines and antivirals could cut that number in half or more, “Gates said in his post.

The digitization that caused the pandemic is here to stay

The businessman said that, Even after this pandemic ends, much of the digitization it caused is here to stay. His prediction is that we will see big changes in three areas: remote work, increased use of digital tools for education, and remote healthcare.

“As incredible as it may sound, we are only beginning to see how digitization is going to change our lives. There is a lot of potential for technology to create more flexibility and options for people, “he said in his note.

Gates predicts that, Within the next two to three years, most virtual meetings will change from the current 2D camera imaging grids to virtual reality meetings in the metaverse., a 3D space with digital avatars. “The idea is that you will eventually use your avatar to meet people in a virtual space that replicates the feeling of being in a real room with them.”

In the field of remote medicine, Gates predicts a future in which consultations and remote medical follow-up will be the constant, in addition to the increase in the use of health monitoring devices, such as smart watches and sports bracelets, as well as specific devices to measure things like blood pressure or glucose, which are currently widely used, but with a technology that would allow the doctor to remotely monitor the clinical history of his patients.

2022 will be a year for the “new normal”

Although, in theory, we are currently living what is called a “new normal”, in which we must learn to live with the pandemic and carry out daily activities without neglecting prevention measures, For Gates, that new normal will really arrive next year, which should be much more established than it is today..

Gates explains that humans are resistant to change by nature, which is why it has been too difficult to adapt to the new circumstances that the pandemic has brought, from the global upheaval due to the fear of the virus, to economic collapses and the most daily changes. in daily routines; The truth is that It is never easy to adapt to new ways of life and he believes that finally in 2022 we will settle into a new version of the normal.

“I believe that 2022 will be a year in which many of us finally settle into a new post-pandemic normal. For me, that will mean going to the office a little more as, hopefully, the COVID cases decrease, “said Gates, looking optimistic about the year ahead.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic will create enormous and lasting changes that will take years to fully understand, which can be scary. One of my favorite authors, Yuval Noah Harari, once wrote that “People are often afraid of change because they fear the unknown. But the greatest constant in history is that everything changes “the businessman reflected at the end of his note.