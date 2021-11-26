To give us an idea of ​​the importance of online searches, let’s consider that, on Google alone, more than 7,000 million of them are made daily. This trend represents an opportunity for brands and businesses, to be found by their potential customers, in the right place and time, but it is also a great challenge, because 75% of people who search the web never go beyond the first page of results, according to data from HubSpot.

Why do businesses need to gain SEO positioning?

In this digital age, any business needs to consider online search in the purchasing decision-making process or the so-called consumer journey. Remember that after the awareness phase or the recognition of needs, when a client realizes that he needs a product or service to solve a problem, the next step is to search for answers, information and options.

This now mostly happens online, either on the search engines themselves or on social media.

For this reason, companies can no longer depend solely on their physical storefront or traditional marketing methods to generate business, they need to create and maintain a solid presence in online channels, where consumers are connected most of the time. They need to optimize their content to make themselves “searchable” and elevate their SEO positioning to the first search results, making it easier for their potential clients to find them when they need them.

Appearing on the first page of results in a search is much more than just a mention for any business. It is about generating an identity in the market: who the company is, what it does, what quality standard they offer, its reliability and reputation, and so on. Therefore, good SEO positioning is vital for almost every business in any industry.

The business value of a good SEO positioning

If there is one thing that we are all clear about, it is that internet access is becoming more affordable and easy to use. And this is also changing the perception of companies, which, even the most traditional ones, have realized that they need to accelerate the shift to digital to remain competitive in the market and achieve their business objectives.