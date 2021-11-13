What became of Palm?

Smartphones came to be called ready, because they were not supposed to be a more advanced or powerful phone, but to carry a whole computer inside. And although it is an evolution of mobile phones, we cannot help but think of some precursors in technological phylogeny: the palms, some touch devices in the middle of the physical keyboard era that put its pavement in the way of the current smartphone.

Does that word sound familiar to you or on the contrary or do you know what it refers to? Depending on which generation we are, we will have come to live more or less with them, or we will know them through readings and comments, but the truth is that marked an era in consumer technology. A brand that shone with its own light and also associated with Microsoft and other well-known names until it was fading little by little, although not completely.





Pre-tablet? Pre-smartphone?

California has seen the birth of a technological empire and this is not something recent, far from it. Among Google, Apple and other companies that were born and raised there was Palm, which was born in 1992 by the hand of Jeff Hawkins, Donna Dubinsky and Ed Colligan. And that same year his first device, the Zoomer, manufactured by Casio, would see the light of day, with the original Palm providing the software on GEOS (the operating system, from Geoworks).

In 1992 we would also see models from the first Palm series, such as the Palm Zire. What was sought here was to launch an inexpensive and basic product, which would move away from a more demanding and expensive line. With color models (Zire 22 and 31) and monochrome (Zire 21) and with a 200 mHz Samsung processor. These already included the own Palm Garnet 5.4 operating system.

Palm Z22

Thus, the Z22 was a success in sales in the United States (reaching 1 million units sold in about 8 months, and later the Z71 and Z72 came out with 16-bit color TFT display with 320×320 pixel resolution (more than the Z22, 160×160), VGA camera, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (via SD) and mp3 and video playback.

It was not until 2002 that the first mention of PDA as such was made

In 2002 it was precisely the first recorded mention of the PDA concept as such, that is to say, Personal Digital Assistant. It was by presenting the Apple Newton, a product of the Cupertino company that, despite being a kind of precursor, was the antithesis of success and the milestone in its history that the iPhone was twelve years later.

The Apple Newton already had a touch panel and its own user interface, as well as handwriting recognition, however it had errors in its operation. Failures that served Palm to mature the product that arrived in 1996, the Palm Pilot, which would be expanded to a whole range. The first models, Palm Pilot 1000 and 5000, came with its own operating system, Palm OS 1.0, and with 250 and 512KB of memory.

Palm pilot

The Palm of Handspring

The Palm Pilot arrived a year after Palm was purchased by US Robotics. But the acquisitions of the PDA company did not end here, since in 1997 US Robotics would be acquired in 1997 by 3Com, leaving Palm as a subsidiary. Phagocitation materialized with the launch of a new PalmPilot line (the mother brand was added to the name for registration reasons), with the Personal and Professional models. In this case they mounted the Motorola Dragonball processor and had respectively 500KB and 1MB of memory.

But after these launches, the original company (or rather its founders) decided to end their work under 3Com to form their own company. Handspring. For its part, 3Com makes the Palm subsidiary a public limited company in 2000 to go public, experiencing a record high of $ 95.06 per share that same year, to lose almost 90% of value in one year. .

Handspring Logo on Platinum Visor

In this new independent path from Palm, the company created PalmSource in 2002, a subsidiary in charge of developing its own Palm OS operating system. For its part, the hardware division merged with Handspring to form PalmOne and the Palm brand becomes the property of the entire group of companies, being the brand name again in 2005.

Visor and Treo were the new series of the reborn Palm

In this new phase of Palm, the Visor and Treo series would be born. The Handspring Visor they still opted for Motorola’s Dragonball processors and the Palm OS operating system, in its 3.1H and 3.1H2 versions and the series existed until 2002, with the Visor Solo, Visor Deluxe, Visor Prism, Visor Platinum, Visor Edge Red, Visor Neo Blue and Visor Pro models.

Solo Visor Deluxe Visor Prism visor Platinum Visor Edge Red Visor Neo Blue Visor Pro viewer Release year 1999 1999 2000 2000 2001 2001 2001 Screen 3-inch, 4-bit grayscale 3-inch, 4-bit grayscale 3-inch, 16-bit color 3-inch, 4-bit grayscale 3-inch, 4-bit grayscale 3-inch, 4-bit grayscale 3-inch, 4-bit grayscale Processor Motorola MC68EZ328 at 16MHz Motorola MC68EZ328 at 20MHz Motorola MC68VZ328 at 33MHz Motorola MC68VZ328 at 33MHz Motorola MC68VZ328 at 33MHz Motorola MC68VZ328 at 33MHz Motorola MC68VZ328 at 33MHz RAM 2MB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 16 GB Palm OS version 3.1H 3.1H / 3.1H2 3.5.2H3 3.5.2H 3.5.2H 3.5.2H3 3.5.2H3

Palm Visor Red Edge, Neo Blue and Pro

Once the Visor series was ended, the witness was collected by the Treo series in 2002. This family of devices began without including a telephone part as such, but later they added it, consolidating as forerunner of the later concept of smartphone, although in this case almost all included a physical keyboard. In this series we would see more memory, camera and GPS among other additions.

Treo 180 and 180g: launched in February 2002, with GSM telephony and monochrome screen.

Treo 90: The smallest Palm OS device on the market in 2002, with a color screen and an SD card.

Treo 270 and 300: two models with the same characteristics but different network support (GSM and CDMA respectively).

(PalmOne) Treo 600: one of the first quad-band phones (850/900/1800 / 1900MHz) in the United States. The 650, its successor, was a very popular phone with a 320×320 pixel touchscreen, Bluetooth, SD card and camera.

The twilight of Palm and timid rebirths

Starting with the 700 series, the Treo opted for the Windows Mobile system

The Treo 600 series was the last to include its own platform. From the 700 the Treo opted for the Windows Mobile system, after an alliance with Verizon Wireless and Microsoft. This occurred in 2006, at which time the company paid $ 44 million for the rights to the Palm OS source code to Access Co., which had acquired PalmSource in 2005 for $ 324 million, thus again being a single company.

Here would begin the end of the time as manufacturer of this company, when in July 2007 Palm negotiated the purchase of 25% of its shares by Elevation Partners (for 325 million dollars) and with rumors of purchase of the entire company more and more powerful. It would be in 2008 when the CEO at that time, Ed Colilgan, announced the cessation of PDA development.

A year later, another era would begin with the birth of the webOS operating system, the first device to be carried by the Palm Pre, presented at CES 2009 (designed in part by Matias Duarte, who we may know more about for his work at Google. ). Although the sales of this one weren’t too good, the new platform was well received and that was noticed on the stock market, with the price per share of Palm rising from $ 3 to $ 18.

Thus, the total purchase, finally, came in 2010, when a giant Hewlett-Packard offered 1,200 million dollars to acquire the company with its operating system and the commercialization of devices, seeing in this phase products such as the Pre 3 or the TouchPad (but not Palm, but HP). Although only a year later HP would announce that it would cease production of all devices with webOS, for two years later it would announce the sale of webOS to LG.

Hp Pre 3

Despite this decline, the Palm brand still had a relatively recent move. In 2015, TLC, manufacturer of Alcatel, acquired the Palm brand with the intention of resuscitating the brand from Silicon Valley, and in fact, before this transaction was official, it was already seen that the original Palm.com site redirected to MyNewPal.com.

Finally, in 2018 the brand reappeared discreetly with a tiny mobile with a 3.3-inch screen that hit the market wearing Android. A mobile that was actually a kind of smartwatch large, an accessory for our main mobile.

The new Palm of 2018, with 3.3 inches and acting as an accessory to our main mobile.

At the moment there are no new Palm devices, we will see if the brand is indeed reborn in the already established era of smartphones, although the most logical thing is that it was with Android and not with webOS, which was relegated to LG’s smart TVs.

Images | Wikimedia Commons, PalmInfoCenter, Knabben, Ectrade

