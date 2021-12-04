From time to time, Spanish artists emerge who transcend the national sphere and gain a certain renown in Europe. In 2003, that artist responded to the name of Las Ketchup. The trio of Andalusian music conquered all, absolutely all the hit lists of the continent with a song that is today part of the collective memory of the Spanish: ‘Aserejé’. It was a one-hit-wonder. They sprouted out of nowhere, left and only one memorable chorus remained.

What happened to them since then?

In Poland. Like many other musicians who enjoy a moment of fame and then become ostracized, Las Ketchup continued to release records and give concerts. His cache low, the media interest evaporated. But life (and profession) went on. Today we have come across them again because, apparently and according to Notes from Poland, a medium dedicated to covering Polish political news in English, they will perform this weekend at a festival organized by the Polish government.

Long live kaczynski. For what purpose? In order to lend his voice and support to the Polish authorities in their border battle with Belarus. As readers will know, a wave of migrants is caught in a dispute between the two countries. One for which Poland, and more explicitly its government controlled by the authoritarian Law and Justice party, has decided to deploy an entire arsenal of soldiers, weapons, force and controls. The festival, in fact, is titled Support for the Polish uniformed services (“Murem za polskim mundurem”).

You sign up? The concerts will be broadcast by TVP, a state media and therefore controlled by Law and Justice, and will take place in Minsk Mazowiecki, about 40 kilometers from Warsaw. Along with Las Ketchup will appear other classics of European one-hit-wonderism, such as Lou Bega (‘Mambo No. 5’), No Mercy (‘Where Do You Go?’) Or Captain Jack (and his eponymous 1995 single). It seems that the Polish government has not found much more than old glories for its festival, but we cannot say for sure.

It’s bad. The initiative has been criticized, as banal, by the Polish opposition. “A concert when people are dying on the border: only Jacek Kurski (prime minister) could have such an idea”, tweeted a few days ago a liberal parliamentarian. The conflict between Poland and Belarus dates back to late summer, when thousands of refugees and migrants, mostly from the Middle East, tried to enter the European Union from Belarus. Only Lithuania had more than 4,000 entries, higher than in Poland. Both countries responded forcefully.

17 people have since died for a variety of reasons. Poland, which is at once at odds with the European Union and Belarus, a country that in turn uses migrants as a measure of pressure to overturn the sanctions imposed by the EU after the plane diverted from Lithuania, is in the meantime building a fence of 60 kilometers for more than 300 million euros. I asserted.