Great news for the entire Total War: Warhammer III community of players is that Slaanesh makes an appearance in the video game, this is the youngest of the Gods of Chaos and is dedicated to the search for excess, satisfaction, hedonism, pain and immoral pleasure at the expense of other souls.

Legendary Lord of Slaanesh: N’Kari

N’Kari, the Architentador, travels through the mortal and immortal realms to experience the ultimate sensation and experience ecstasy in its purest form. On the battlefield, he is an extremely fast and ruthless Glorious Demon who excels at hunting down isolated enemy characters and units.

His unique passive ability, Soul Harvester, heals him when a nearby enemy unit is killed, while his Willing Prey ability greatly reduces enemies’ attack and melee defense, making it easy for them to suffer a quick and agonizing death.

Slaanesh’s Style of Play

With their unrivaled piercing power and speed, the Daemons of Slaanesh seek to sow discontent among the enemy ranks using lightning strike tactics, then isolate each unit and deliver the coup de grace.

By killing fleeing units, your armies gain Battle Supplies, which they can spend on three skills that accentuate their playstyle. On the campaign map, the Slaanesh factions constantly try to spread the hedonistic message of the Dark Prince. Its mechanics include: