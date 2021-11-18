Mandatory rest days: do you rest at Christmas and New Years?

Yes, according to the Federal Labor Law, the mandatory rest days are:

*January 1st.

* On December 1 of every six years, when it corresponds to the transmission of the Federal Executive Power

* December 25

* That determined by federal and local electoral laws, in the case of ordinary elections to carry out the electoral day.

When is the savings fund paid?

Although this benefit is not mandatory before the LFT, some companies grant it as an additional benefit to the worker.

The savings fund is a bonus where a minimum amount of salary is saved plus company contributions. One part is deducted from your salary month by month and the other is set by the employer to save an amount of less than 13% per year.

This is established by the Income Tax Law, in its article 27 section XI that the contributions of the taxpayer (the company) must be equal to the amount contributed by the employee and not exceed 13% of the annual salary as part of the bonus.