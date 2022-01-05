Do you need to activate Windows on your computer to install it? We tell you all about Microsoft generic keys and when to use them.

When using the Windows operating system on a PC, there are many users who do not know that they should pay for it. This is something that, as a general rule, is omitted when buying a laptop or desktop computer from a well-known firm, since the most common is that it is distributed with the operating system already installed and, therefore, activated for personal or professional use. .

However, in the event that you have opted for a custom computer, or you have wanted to format and reinstall Windows for any reason on a PC, you may need to activate Windows using a product key, and this is where the biggest problem comes.

How to Activate Windows on a PC: What are Product Keys?

When it comes to activating the Windows operating system, the most common is that a product key is requested, also known as the serial from Microsoft. This is the unique identifier of the Windows user license, which indicates that either you or the manufacturer of the equipment has paid Microsoft the corresponding fees to be able to install and use the operating system on the PC.

Nowadays, there are two different types of Windows licenses About which we can talk, with their respective differences in price:

OEM licenses : they are usually those integrated by the manufacturers in the team. As a general rule, they are recorded in the UEFI of the computer’s motherboard, so it is not necessary to enter them if a compatible version of Windows is installed on the computer. Even if you format your computer and try to reinstall the operating system, you should be able to read the key and, with it, leave Windows activated without having to enter the product key manually. In exchange, if you modify the CPU or the motherboard, you will have to buy a new license, as Windows OEM licenses are tied to the hardware.

: they are usually those integrated by the manufacturers in the team. As a general rule, they are recorded in the UEFI of the computer’s motherboard, so it is not necessary to enter them if a compatible version of Windows is installed on the computer. Even if you format your computer and try to reinstall the operating system, you should be able to read the key and, with it, leave Windows activated without having to enter the product key manually. In exchange, if you modify the CPU or the motherboard, you will have to buy a new license, as Windows OEM licenses are tied to the hardware. Retail Licenses: these other types of licenses can be purchased separately. They are used for a single computer simultaneously, although you can change it as many times as you want without major problem, which makes them recommended for the vast majority of users. However, its price is higher.

As usual, Retail type licenses are the most recommended for the vast majority of users. However, it should be noted that its price is much higher, so many prefer to purchase an OEM license for their teams, being aware that it will be necessary to go through the checkout again if changes are made to the motherboard or computer hardware.

To these two types of standard licenses, With the arrival of Windows 10 and Windows 11 the so-called “digital licenses” can be added. These licenses do not include a product key or serial activation as such, but Windows is activated from the cloud. These types of licenses are usually the usual ones received by users who purchase a Windows license from the Microsoft Store, or by users who have subsequently updated their operating system (for example, those who come from Windows 8 or Windows 7).

And what about generic Windows keys?

When installing Windows 10 or Windows 11, depending on the circumstances and the equipment used, Microsoft may ask you for a product key in order to continue with the operation. When this happens, There are times when the “I don’t have a product key” button does not appear, forcing the user to buy a license before installing.

This is where the generic Windows activation keys arrive: They are keys that you will be able to use to activate Windows, but that will be used exclusively to carry out the installation. Later, as soon as the computer connects to the Internet with the Windows activation servers, you will be able to verify that the system has not been activated, with which some functions of the system will begin to disappear.

But nevertheless, if what you want is to install Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your computer, you can use one of the generic keys operating system. Specifically, from Microsoft they provide the following:

Windows 10 Home / Windows 11 Home : TX9XD-98N7V-6WMQ6-BX7FG-H8Q99

: TX9XD-98N7V-6WMQ6-BX7FG-H8Q99 Windows 10 Pro / Windows 11 Pro : VK7JG-NPHTM-C97JM-9MPGT-3V66T

: VK7JG-NPHTM-C97JM-9MPGT-3V66T Windows 10 Home Single Language : 7HNRX-D7KGG-3K4RQ-4WPJ4-YTDFH

: 7HNRX-D7KGG-3K4RQ-4WPJ4-YTDFH Windows 10 Enterprise / Windows 11 Enterprise: NPPR9-FWDCX-D2C8J-H872K-2YT43

It is very important that you keep in mind that These free keys are not used to activate Windows once it has been installed. They are only useful to continue with the installation of the operating system, in the event that for some reason it forces you to enter the password.

So … What do I do to activate Windows on my computer?

If you have already installed Windows on your computer or you plan to do so and you have not purchased it, it is important that you know that, If you do not activate it, you will lose some of its functionalities. Among others, it highlights the impossibility of customizing the equipment, the appearance of watermarks and some security risks.

If you want to enjoy Windows 10 or Windows 11 to the fullest with all its functions and features, and stop receiving alerts, The simplest and safest thing is for you to acquire one of the OEM or Retail licenses mentioned above for your equipment. With it purchased, you can enter the product key on your computer, and Windows will automatically become activated on your PC.

These licenses start at 145 euros, always speaking of the official prices within the official Microsoft store, corresponding to Windows 10 Retail digital licenses, also valid for Windows 11. However, If you want to save, you can take advantage and make the purchase of your key Windows in other stores like Amazon, eBay or even AliExpress, where generally much cheaper license keys are offered.

