The term valvular disease is used to refer to a class of conditions that particularly affect valves from the heart. Their function is to open or close the blood flow during the cardiac cycle. However, they can fail.

Valvular heart disease is of 2 basic types. When the valves do not open correctly it is called stenosis. And if the problem is when closing, talk about insufficiency.

The most common cause of valve disease is degeneration. Although there are also other reasons that range from congenital factors to reactions to medications and certain treatments.

What are valvular heart disease?

The heart is divided into 4 chambers: the superior ones are called atria (left and right) and the lower ones, ventricles (there are also left and right). In turn, at the outlet of each chamber there are valves.

These valves are the following:

Tricuspid: allows the passage of blood from the right atrium to the right ventricle.

allows the passage of blood from the right atrium to the right ventricle. Pulmonary: regulates the flow of the right ventricle to the lungs.

regulates the flow of the right ventricle to the lungs. Mitral: it is located between the left atrium and the left ventricle.

it is located between the left atrium and the left ventricle. Aortic: as its name implies, it controls the flow of blood into the aorta.

The function of the valves is to help maintain a flow of blood that is continuous and in one direction. However, for various reasons, these can fail. Thus, it is called valvular disease or valve disease to a pathological alteration of one or more valves of the heart.

I agree with you studies, the prevalence of valvular heart disease may vary according to type and age. It is estimated that about 5% of those over 70 have aortic stenosis, for example.

Tricuspid or aortic regurgitation are less common. Its prevalence of 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively; while 1.6% of the world population suffers from mitral regurgitation.

Symptoms of valve disease

Due to valve disease, the heart may be working poorly. This causes it to hypertrophy and affect the regular rhythm, manifesting different symptoms:

Angina pectoris.

Palpitations

Difficulty breathing.

Fatigue or weakness

Dizziness and syncope

Accumulation of fluid in the abdomen and feet.

Heart murmur

Most people with valve disease do not notice symptoms until blood flow is significantly reduced.

Different types of valve disease

There are several types of valve disease. In valve stenosis, as the valves harden, narrowing occurs. The opening size is reduced and blood flow is restricted.

In valve prolapse, the leaflets (flaps) are dislodged or deformed, causing poor closure. As a result, the blood can go backwards on its way.

And in regurgitation, when the valve doesn’t close properly, the backward flow of blood interrupts the flow. Then, the heart has to exert more pressure, losing pumping efficiency.

The four chambers of the heart coordinate to pump blood. A failure in the valves affects the circulatory circuit.

Causes and associated factors

There are different possible causes and factors associated with heart valve disease. One of these is sex. According to research, women are more prone to rheumatic mitral stenosis.

Another important factor is age. As we age, the valves tend to thicken and become stiffer. This increases blood pressure.

Now, valve disease It can be congenital or acquired. Sometimes it is caused by a disease:

Personal history of cardiac pathologies.

Certain infections (for example, streptococci).

High blood pressure.

High cholesterol.

Diabetes.

Radiation therapy to the chest.

Rheumatic fever during childhood.

Cardiomyopathy

Marfan syndrome.

Tumor in the heart.

Consumption of serotonergic drugs and anorectics.

Diagnosis of valvular heart disease

The diagnosis of valvular heart disease begins with a history. In addition, the doctor observes the symptoms during a general physical examination. In this sense, listen to the heart with the stethoscope in case there is a heart murmur, listen to the lungs in order to determine the accumulation of fluid and take blood pressure.

Too various tests are performed to recognize heart valve disease. These include the electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, angiogram, chest X-ray, MRI of the heart, and tomography.

Treatment of valvular heart disease



Treatment of valvular heart disease It depends on both the symptoms and the severity of the disease. Even the age and general health of the person play a role.

Medication

Although drugs do not cure valve disease, medications are often prescribed to decrease symptoms like bloating, high blood pressure, and irregular heartbeat.

Treatment includes the following options:

Diuretics: to reduce fluid build-up in the body.

Anticoagulants: to prevent blood clots and reduce the risk of heart attacks.

to prevent blood clots and reduce the risk of heart attacks. Antiarrhythmics .

. ACE inhibitors: to relax blood vessels, improve circulation and make the heart work more efficiently.

Surgeries

Surgical interventions can be performed for repair or replacement of affected valves. In the first case, patches where there are holes or tears; or the leaflets are separated, if it is the case.

Balloon valvuloplasty is performed in stenosis. This involves inserting a thin, balloon-tipped catheter through a blood vessel to the affected valve. The balloon is then inflated to widen the opening.

Conversely, annuloplasty is a technique to repair the ring of fibrous tissue at the base of the valve when it has been enlarged. To this end, suture is made around said ring to make the opening narrower. Or a device is placed outside to make the valve close.

On the other hand, when the valve cannot be repaired, a replacement is made. A mechanic can be implanted instead. Some are made of metals (such as titanium) or other materials (carbon, ceramic, plastic).

It can also be a biological valve, made from the heart of an animal (pig or cow) or donated human tissue. Biologics are not as durable, but mechanical wearers must take anticoagulants for the rest of their lives.

Lifestyle

Both to control symptoms and to reduce the risk of developing other heart diseases, it is important to control variables related to blood pressure, blood cholesterol, and blood glucose.

Therefore, making adjustments to lead a healthy lifestyle is considered key. This means the following:

Avoid the consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

Exercise moderately and regularly.

Keep a healthy weight.

Eat a diet rich in fiber and omega 3.

Moderate the amount of salt.

Manage stress.

Dental health care is necessary in patients with valve disease, as bacteria from the mouth can reach the valves.

Risks and complications

Even after surgical interventions, valve disease carries possible complications. For instance, clots may form on replacement valves. This can cause a stroke.

Additionally, damaged or even replaced valves can become infected. Therefore, people who have undergone these types of procedures have to take antibiotics to prevent a infectious endocarditis.

Living with valve disease

Even when they have valvular heart disease, many people lead full lives. Of course, you always have to keep constant vigilance, getting regular check-ups.

Another important aspect to keep in mind is to be up-to-date with your vaccinations. When there are chronic heart problems, the body is more susceptible, and respiratory infections can lead to serious complications.

On the other hand, there are alternatives to maintain health and good spirits. There are institutions that provide cardiac rehabilitation programs. There are also support groups in which other patients with heart valve disease meet to exchange experiences and share information.

