Registration and configuration

You can start creating your free account at Revue and communicate to others what you want from this link. You can do it with Twitter, although if you do not have an account on the social network or prefer another option, you have the possibility of doing it through your email accepting the privacy policy and terms of service. For this, enter your email and password and click to continue.

Once you have done this, you will have to give the service permission to access your account. You will give the blue button that says Authorize the app, giving it permission for various things. Once you do, they tell you that they are redirecting you to the service.

Create newsletter

To create a newsletter, you must give the Next steps:

Go to the Revue website

Give start and log in

If you do not start from Twitter, you will have to configure the user

Enter name, newsletter title and country of residence

Confirm your email in your mail

Go to Create

You will appear in the editor in which there are several tools

You can add the headline, text, multimedia files, links, etc.

Likewise, you have the possibility of integrating with other platforms

You can see the statistics and other settings whenever you want

You can also change the design above, on the right, in Account Settings Y Design

In this way, you will not have to worry so much about the design of your newsletter, since it is very simple, but you can dedicate yourself to think about the contents you want to include.

While you edit it, you can give the page below to preview to see a preview of how it will look and thus make the changes you consider appropriate. If you click below to program, you will see the option to add subscribers if you don’t have (make sure they subscribe before). You can add your email to test, import from MailChimp, CSV, paste addresses or add manually. Once you have subscribers, in scheduling it tells you when do you want to send the newsletter. You can do it now or later (indicating date and time).

To share with the world what you want, you can choose Twitter, social networks, media and connect your account. You can configure the message that appears to share. If you give to send now it would be sent.

Share

Showing a newsletter allows other people to subscribe to it, so you can do it directly from your profile. Once you activate this feature, users will see it on your profile. You can also share it via TweetsSince every time you write one, you can add a link to your Revue profile and a preview of the link will be created. You can display a specific issue of the newsletter with a link to it.

Before connecting your accounts, you must have logged into Twitter in another tab and hit connect, even if you have not logged into Twitter for registration.

In addition, you can integrate your newsletters since you create them, since just to the right you will see integration options with Twitter, Facebook, Pocket, Instagram, Medium, Refind, Feedbin and other services giving Connect Now. You also have other tools like browser extensions, connecting with MailChimp to import subscribers, posting to LinkedIn, WordPress, Drupal, and more. That’s where you can do it for a fee.

By default, the number of subscribers will appear in the newsletters, something that can be interesting to motivate other people in case you have many, however, there are times when you will want to get rid of this option.

If you have few subscribers or do not want the service to share this information, you can prevent it from showing the number subscribers from your Revue account. This is much easier than you might think, although it may cost you a bit more because you will initially see the page in English. You have to go to Account settings, Settings and number of subscribers. There you will give to hide. It is the first option on the page in this section. Take the opportunity to change the language to Spanish a little further down.

There are many people who offer their newsletters for free, while others prefer to do this information for a fee. You can decide what information you can access easily and without having to leave your Twitter account, as well as you have the option to stop receiving this information whenever you want, with no commitment to stay or of any other kind.

If you are interested in subscribe to newsletters, you can easily do it from the Twitter profile of its creators. If someone shares a link to their Revue profile that may be of interest to you, once you click on the link you will see a call to action button Subscribe in the Tweet. You just have to give it to start taking advantage of their information, although if it is a payment in addition to data such as your email they will ask you for information so that you can pay for it comfortably. If you have already subscribed, in this case you will see the option to read the latest edition instead of the call to action above.

If you have signed up for a newsletter and it is not of your interest or you want to stop paying for it, you can do it whenever you want canceling the subscription. Just tap or click the Cancel or Manage Subscription link in any email from the creator to unsubscribe from the newsletters. If you regret it, you can return if you wish.

Subscription price

The price of subscriptions is what determine the creator of content, so that if you are the one who creates the newsletter, you can determine whether to share your information for free or receive a payment from each of your subscribers. The commission taken by Twitter this is why it is a 5% of what you receive, not charging anything if you decide to make it free. The price that your subscriber will see will be the one you indicate, you will have to pay the corresponding commissions.

This will also be subject to the processing fees of the payment processor (in this case Stripe), without Twitter having control of the transaction fee or the payment processor’s currency exchange rates. It will be very easy for you to know how much you want to charge for the service taking into account the rates, which are minimal, but also considering reaching more subscribers and making it worthwhile for them.

If you’re subscriber, you can sign up for the newsletter you want free of charge or at the price you have determined the content creator. The prices will depend only on what the person, company or publishing agency decides, taking into account that they will have to be based on certain quality criteria so that you are interested in them. You will see it at all times. Also, if the creator decides to change the price, you can decide what to do. You can make your payments with your credit or debit card, being the safe and trusted payment processor (Stripe).