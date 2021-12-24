What are they and how to prepare almojábanas?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to prepare almojábanas in a simple way, small loaves with cheese that are very common in South American cuisine.

Almojábanas are a very popular type of bread in Colombia. They are simple to prepare and have an excellent texture and flavor. They can be included in the diet in moderation, as they are a source of carbohydrates. They would also be a better option than white bread, since they are not made with wheat flour.

It is important to note that the presence of carbohydrates in the diet is recommended in most cases. However, you should always choose foods that provide long chain sugars. These have a slower absorption process, so they will have less impact on blood glucose levels and thus protect pancreatic health in the medium term.

Ingredients of the almojábanas

To prepare some fabulous almojábanas the following ingredients will be necessary:

One cup of pre-cooked cornmeal.

2 tablespoons of granulated white sugar.

1 teaspoon of baking powder.

1/4 teaspoon of salt.

4 cups of curd, queso fresco, or grated peasant cheese.

1 large egg beaten at room temperature.

Milk.

Almojábanas are typical cheese breads in Colombia.

Step by Step

Preheat the oven to 230 degrees Celsius with heat on both sides. In large bowl, mix dry ingredients; that is, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Then, add the cheese and stir well so that all the elements are properly integrated. At this point, add the egg and begin to work the dough with your hands. Pour in the milk little by little until you get a smooth result. Divide the dough into about 10 or 12 equal portions and shape them into small discs. Place the loaves on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake the almojábanas for 15 to 20 minutes, until they are golden brown. When you remove them from the appliance, let them cool slightly before consuming.

Benefits of almojábanas

Consuming almojábanas in moderate amounts can have a number of health benefits. Now, they have to be included in the context of a varied and balanced diet. In addition to ensuring energy balance, it is essential to avoid nutritional deficiencies that can negatively condition the functioning of the human body.

They provide a good amount of energy

Almojábanas are very energetic foods, mainly due to their content in flour and cheese. They allow to fill glycogen stores efficiently, which is decisive for athletes. It is crucial to ensure a good intake of carbohydrates prior to exercise to prevent fatigue from appearing early and to increase physical performance.

What’s more, After the strength or power sessions, it is once again important to be able to replace the lost glycogen. For this, it will be necessary to ensure the combination of carbohydrates together with a dose of proteins of high biological value, as stated by a study published in the journal Nutrients. Fortunately, the almojábanas provide both nutrients.

Get to prevent muscle problems

It is necessary to cover protein requirements on a daily basis. Otherwise, certain pathologies that affect the lean mass, such as sarcopenia, could be promoted over time. According to a research published in the journal BioMed Research International, you have to combine a proper diet with the practice of physical exercise on a regular basis to avoid this problem.

On the other hand, at least half of the proteins must be of high biological value. These are characterized by concentrating in their interior all the essential amino acids and also present an adequate score in terms of digestibility. They are classified within foods of animal origin, such as dairy.

Improve bone health

Calcium is one of the most important minerals for maintaining good bone health over time. This element is part of the structure of the skeleton. Getting an adequate contribution will reduce the risk of suffering fractures and other setbacks that condition the functionality of the body, as stated by a study published in the journal Nutrients.

Almojábanas, like bread, provide energy due to their carbohydrate content.

Cheese is a source of calcium. However, it will be necessary to ensure that the levels of vitamin D in the body are optimal. To do this, it is convenient to expose yourself to sunlight on a frequent basis. Radiation from the Sun stimulates endogenous synthesis of the vitamin and thus achieves an optimal fixation of the mineral at the bone level. In this way, balance at the inflammatory level is also guaranteed.

Precautions when consuming almojábanas

Although almojábanas can be included in moderation in the context of a healthy diet, certain precautions must be taken regarding their consumption. They are very energetic foods, so in no case should they be used as an accompaniment to main meals. If they do appear, they should be the main source of carbohydrates on the plate.

On the other hand, people with lactose intolerance may develop symptoms after ingestion. In this case, the best thing to do is to opt for a type of cheese without this sugar to prevent subsequent discomfort. When choosing a side dish, sauces should be avoided to avoid adding more calories.

Prepare almojábanas in a simple way

As you have seen, It is easy to prepare almojábanas at home in a simple way and without many ingredients. You can enjoy this recipe in any of your main meals. Especially in the case of athletes, it can serve to improve recovery processes through a high carbohydrate intake.

Now, remember that to guarantee good health it will be necessary to combine a good diet with other appropriate lifestyle habits. These include regular physical exercise, good rest, and frequent exposure to sunlight. Only if all of them are put into practice will it be possible to reduce the incidence of complex pathologies in the medium term.

